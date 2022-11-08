News in Pics, Nov 8, 2022: Best photos from the world
Protesters gather on November 7, 2022 near the British embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut to demand the release of jailed British-Egyptian political dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah. Credit: AFP Photo
A pedestrian walks past fall foliage along the downtown mall in Charlottesville, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
People pick up pins as they arrive for a rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of the midterm elections, in Hialeah, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo
View of the Kaieteur Falls, located at the Kaieteur National Park in the Potaro-Siparuni region of Guyana. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of fields, irrigation canal and pipes in Holtville, California. Credit: Reuters photo
People watch the sun set behind the Statue of Liberty on November 7, 2022 in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk next to a camel sculpture at Souq Waqif, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 8, 2022
Aries: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: You may feel that you are walking a tightrope waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
Leo: Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1.
Virgo: Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2.
Scorpio: You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 5.
Capricorn: Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 9.
Aquarius: You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
Pisces: You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 3.
In Pics | Suryakumar Yadav’s best T20I knocks for India
India's latest batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a key player for the national team ever since his debut. Thanks to some impressive knocks, he has cemented his position in the T20I side and emerged at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings. Here we list five of his best knocks to date for India in T20Is.
Suryakumar's highest score in T20Is came against England at Trent Bridge in July 2022, when he scored 117 runs in just 55 balls, while chasing down a target of 216. Credit: AFP Photo
Suryakumar scored a quick 68 off 40 balls against the Proteas in this edition of the T20 World Cup, despite wickets tumbling at the opposite end. It was one of the stunning performances from 'Mr 360' of Indian cricket. Credit: AFP Photo
Suryakumar lit up Guwahati with his explosive batting during the bilateral series against Proteas in October 2022. He scored 61 off 22 balls with five fours and an equal number of sixes to guide India to 237/3. Credit: PTI Photo
SKY paced up the scoreboard by scoring 51 from 25 balls with a strike rate of 204 after coming to the crease with India well-placed but scoring more slowly than they would have liked against the Netherlands, in this edition of the T20 World Cup. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Suryakumar Yadav thrashed world-class Australian bowlers during the third T20I at Hyderabad. He played a match-winning knock of 69 off 36 that included five fours and five sixes. He was even adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his stunning performance. Credit: Instagram/surya_14kumar
Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: Best performances of Telugu cinema's 'lady superstar'
Telugu cinema's lady superstar Anushka Shetty turns a year old today. The 'Baahubali' star reached this position after around two decades of commitment, hard work and dedication. On her 41st birthday, we take a look at some of her finest performances.
'Arundhati': Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati' went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies ever and one of the major commercial successes of Anushka's career. Credit: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial
'Rudhramadevi': Anushka set the bar high for all the actors and actresses by portraying a man on screen. Anushka portrayed the part during the first-half of the film rather well. She outshone the male cast in the film including Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj. Credit: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial
Size Zero: Anushka's portrayal of a plus-sized woman caught viewers' attention in this film. She worked hard to get into the skin of the character and gained 25 kg to portray her role. Anushka insisted on gaining weight to make the makeup look authentic despite being advised to hire a skilled makeup artist. Credit: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial
'Vedam': Anushka brilliantly portrayed her character Saroja's determination to leave prostitution and begin a new life. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Baahubali': Anushka played Devasena in SS Rajamouli's film flawlessly. She was a great combination of grace, tenacity, and strength. Credit: Special Arrangement
Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 6 reasons why 'Ulaganayagan' is a powerhouse of talent
Kamal Haasan is arguably one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema who enjoys massive stardom across the nation. On 'Ulaganayagan''s 68th birthday, we list the reasons that make him an inspiration for his fans.
A powerhouse of talent: Kamal Haasan was a child prodigy who began acting at the tender age of 3. Kamal’s first screen performance in ‘Kalathur Kannamma’ (1960) fetched him the President’s Gold Medal for ‘Best Actor’. Credit: Special Arrangement
Learning from the best: Kamal was groomed under the legendary K Balachander, widely regarded as a storyteller par excellence. 'KB Sir' gave him his first major break with the 1975 release ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, opening new avenues for the then-aspiring actor. Later, the duo collaborated on films like ‘Avargal’, ‘Varumayin Niram Sivappu’ and ‘16 Vayathinile’. Kamal also worked with stalwarts such as S Srinivasa Rao and A Bhimsingh, which helped him learn about cinema. Credit: Special Arrangement
The OG Pan-India actor: While Kamal Haasan is referred to as the 'greatest Kollywood actor of all time', this title does not do justice to his abilities as Kamal Haasan has found success across industries. From Bengali and Hindi cinema to South Indian languages other than Tamil, the actor has proved his mettle in acting. Credit: AFP Photo
Talent personified: Kamal is a multi-talented artiste in the truest sense. He has wielded the microphone for films such as 'Chachi 420', 'Hey Ram' and 'Vishwaroopam', proving that he is a competent storyteller. He has also written lyrics and scripts, directed movies, produced movies and done playback singing. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Ready to experiment: Kamal has never hesitated to experiment with his reel image. He impressed everyone with his portrayal of the vertically-challenged Appu in 'Apoorva Sagodharargal'. In 2008, Kamal surprised everyone by playing 10 distinct roles in 'Dasavathaaram'. His performance as the aged freedom fighter Senapathi in Shankar's 'Indian' too is considered to be a highlight of his career. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Most bankable star: Kamal remains a sought-after star despite the emergence of younger actors. Kamal’s last outing ‘Vikram’ recently finished its theatrical run after over 100 days and became the highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu. He is busy hosting the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a show that has established him as the king on the small screen. He will soon be seen in 'Indian 2', a sequel to 'Indian'. Credit: Special Arrangement