Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The semi-high speed train was flagged off from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.