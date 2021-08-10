Olympic medalists felicitated after heroes' welcome; see pics
UPDATED : Aug 11 2021, 09:50 IST
News | Neeraj Chopra | Olympics | Sports News | Tokyo 2020 | India |
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated the seven Olympic medalists, namely Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's national Hockey team in a dazzling ceremony in New Delhi.
Olympic medalists felicitated after heroes' welcome; see pics
Gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was the cynosure of all eyes in the ceremony. Credit: PTI Photo
Bronze-winning men's hockey team cuts cake after arriving at the hotel. Credit: PTI Photo
Neeraj Chopra poses with his gold medal as Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju look on. Credit: AFP Photo
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju felicitate bronze medallist Bajrang Punia. Credit: AFP Photo
Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju with Bronze medalist in Tokyo Olympics, boxer Lovlina Borgohain. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur felicitates Silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics, wrestler Ravi Dahiya. Credit: PTI Photo
Thakur's predecessor Rijiju praised the performances of all the athletes and reiterated that India will be a force to be reckoned with by the 2028 Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo
At the felicitation ceremony, athletes were presented mementos and shawls by the minister. Credit PTI Photo
News in Pics, Aug 11: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 11 2021, 05:37 ISTWorld news | Algeria | US | Lionel Messi | FOOTBALL | Paris Saint-Germain | Greece |
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
A member of the Attorney General's office waters packages of cocaine with a flammable liquid before they are incinerated in Ilopango, El Salvador. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighter uses a water hose during a forest fire in Ain al-Hammam village in the Tizi Ouzou region, east of Algiers, Algeria. Credit: Reuters Photo
A panoramic view of the Aculeo lagoon, a land that used to be filled with water, is seen in Paine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Haitians demonstrate in Port-au-Prince on August 10, 2021, during a protest organized by human rights lawyers in front of the Ministry of Justice to demand the release of political prisoners and the scheduling of criminal trials. Credit: AFP Photo
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns in the village of Galatsona, on the island of Evia, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain. He is seen with his wife Antonela and their children from the balcony of the Royal Monceau Hotel. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 11, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 11 2021, 00:46 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - August 11, 2021
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job, or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially, you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed | Lucky Colour: Mocha | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations, you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you; be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. Don't hesitate to voice your ideas and opinions. Opportunities for advancement at work are apparent | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A lucky phase for finance. Benefits or gains from abroad indicated. Travel and long voyages on the cards. Your ability to organize and get everyone together will enhance your popularity and bring admirers | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A day to indulge yourself, in shopping or a picnic, even though your job is worrying you. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Time to lighten up — no need to brood. Home life gives joy with loved ones being supportive. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The waning moon makes you dreamy and taciturn. Lots of money expected soon. A time to confide your feelings to that special one. Sinus headaches need to be taken care of | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
From R Ashwin to EAS Prasanna: Engineering graduates in Indian Cricket Team
UPDATED : Aug 10 2021, 14:15 IST
R Ashwin | Anil Kumble | EAS Prasanna | Javagal Srinath | Krishnamachari Srikkanth | Cricketers | Cricket | Sports News | Ravichandran Ashwin | sports |
Here we take a look at the Indian cricketers who hold an engineering degree.
From R Ashwin to EAS Prasanna: Engineering graduates in Indian Cricket Team
Ravichandran Ashwin: The star spinner holds a B.Tech in Information Technology degree. He graduated from SSN College of Engineering in Chennai. Not many know, Ashwin had a brief stint as a software engineer at a company before taking up cricket as his career. Credit: AFP Photo
Anil Kumble: Anil Kumble is one of the famous engineer-turned-cricketer who proved his mettle on the field. He has taken over 900 wickets in international cricket. He is one of only two bowlers ever to have picked up all the 10 wickets in an innings. Credit: AFP Photo
Javagal Srinath: Known as India’s best fast bowler, Javagal Srinath holds a BE degree in Instrumentation Technology and graduated from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru. Credit: DH Photo
Krishnamachari Srikkanth: The opening batsman, who played the crucial knock of 38 in India's 1983 world cup win, holds a degree in Electrical Engineering. Credit: DH Photo
Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan: One of the best spinners to have represented India, S Venkataraghavan is an Engineering graduate from Chennai. Credit: DH Photo
EAS Prasanna: EAS Prasanna is known as one of the first among the engineers to take up cricket as their main profession. Credit: DH Photo
In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world — Where does India rank?
UPDATED : Aug 10 2021, 12:41 IST
News | World news | Environament | Air Pollution | polluted |
Here we take a look at the top 10 ‘Most Polluted Countries’ according to a report published in World Population Review. A total of 92 nations were analysed which had the highest concentration of PM2.5 particles to determine the most polluted place on Earth.
In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world — Where does India rank? Credit: AFP Photo
Bangladesh tops the list of most polluted country in the world. It has an average PM2.5 concentration of 83.30. Credit: AFP Photo
Pakistan is the second most polluted country in the world. The average PM2.5 concentration is 65.81 in this country. Credit: AFP Photo
The third most polluted country is Mongolia with an average PM2.5 concentration of 62.00. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghanistan features fourth in the list with an average PM2.5 concentration of 58.80. Credit: AFP Photo
The fifth most polluted country in the world is India. It has an average PM2.5 concentration of 50.08. Credit: PTI Photo
Indonesia ranks sixth in the list with an average PM2.5 concentration of 51.71. Credit: AFP Photo
Bahrain has the has the worst air pollution in the Middle East. The PM2.5 is 59.80 in the country and it ranks seventh on the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
With an average of 44.46 of PM2.5 concentration, Nepal is the eighth most polluted country in the world. Credit: Reuters Photo
The ninth most polluted country on the list is Uzbekistan. It has an average PM2.5 concentration is 41.20. Credit: Reuters Photo
Iraq ranks tenth on the list with an average PM2.5 concentration of 39.60. Credit: AFP Photo