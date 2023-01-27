Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at box office on its release day
Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie 'Pathaan' has broken all the previous records as the movie minted a whopping 55 crore net in India and registered the highest-ever first-day collection for a Hindi film. The movie 'Pathaan' collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on the first day of its release. Here we list the 10 new achievements and records of Pathaan...
Pathaan Records: 10 records SRK's movie set at the box office on its release day
'Pathaan' is the widest Hindi release of all time in India. The total screen count now is 8,000 worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' has set the record of the highest grossing Hindi film on its release day. The movie has collected 57 crore net (Hindi - 55 crore and dubbed versions 2 crore) on its first day of the release. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' has set the record for highest grossing first day for a non holiday release. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is YRF's third film to cross Rs. 50 Cr+ net box office collections on the first day after WAR (Rs 53.35 Cr) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 Cr). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' ($ 4.4 million) is the third biggest movie for SRK which has witnessed highest opening in overseas after 'Dilwale' ($3.4 million) and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' ($3.5 million). Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day film for Deepika Padukone as well. Credit: Special Arrangement
Pathaan is now the first-ever Hindi movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on its first day of release. The movie reportedly has made more than Rs 106 crore in gross global box office collections. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' is the highest grossing first day for Yash Raj Films. Credit: Special Arrangement
'Pathaan' (55 crore) has surpassed the 'Baahubali's 41 crore record to become the all time highest Day 1 Hindi net on holiday. Credit: Special Arrangement
✖
Ukrainian teacher Oleksandr Pogoryelov, 45, stands in his former school, destroyed in April 2022 when the surrounding area became the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in Shandrigolovo, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
The waste and debris were carried into the Drina River from neighbouring municipalities in Bosnia and the neighbouring countries of Serbia and Montenegro after the recent floods. Local authorities fear that the defences will break down under the increased load and give way, causing another ecological disaster and endangering the nearby Visegrad hydroelectric plant. Credit: AFP Photo
A spokesman for the U.N. food agency says malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs. Aid agencies have been providing food, education, healthcare and other critical support to people, but distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. Credit: AP Photo
An Afghan boy sorts traditional sweets at a factory in Jalalabad. Credit: AFP Photo
✖
Aries | It's time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. a friend may cause you some concern. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4
Gemini | An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad is fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. .Colour: Purple Number: 3
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius | It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone's guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6
✖
Celebrity couple K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty have become the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on January 23. The duo got married at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The newlyweds were showered with some really expensive luxurious gifts after their wedding. Here we list some of the exquisite gifts K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty received at their wedding.
Reportedly, Suniel Shetty gifted a lavish Rs 50 crore home to his daughter and son-in-law K L Rahul for their wedding. Credit: Instagram/@suniel.shetty
Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gifted a swanky BMW car worth Rs 2.70 crore to his colleague and best friend K L Rahul on his wedding. Credit: AFP Photo
Bollywood superstar and Suniel Shetty's best friend, Salman Khan, gifted an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore to Athiya and K L Rahul on their wedding. Credit: Special Arrangement
As per media reports, Athiya's closest friend from Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor has sent a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore as a wedding gift to his 'Mubarakan' co-actor. Credit: Special Arrangement
MS Dhoni, under whom Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut for India, gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja H2 superbike worth Rs 80 lakh. Credit: AP Photo
Suniel Shetty's close friend Jackie Shroff gifted Athiya Shetty a Chopard watch worth Rs 30 lakh. Credit: AFP Photo
✖
People attend a candlelight vigil at the growing memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where a deadly mass shooting took place on January 25, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. Credit: Getty images via AFP
Building structure at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The pressure on landslide affected mountain area that has heavy building density on it. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Charminar is illuminated in the colours of the national flag on the eve of Republic Day, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo