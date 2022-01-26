Republic Day 2022: Political heavyweights unfurl national flag
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other political heavyweights celebrated the Republic Day by unfurling the national flag. Take a look at the pictures...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his Delhi residence. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoisted the National Flag at his Delhi residence. Credit: Twitter/@CMODelhi
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot salutes after unfurling the National Flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour at his official residence in south Mumbai on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan hoisted National Flag in Hyderabad. Credit: Special Arrangement
Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot unfurled the National Flag at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur. Credit: Twitter/@ashokgehlot51
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray unfurls the National Flag at Mumbai Suburban District Collector's Office at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@AUThackeray
Politician Urkhao Gwra Brahma unfurled the National Flag at Tamulpur in Assam. Credit: Twitter/@himantabiswa
Assam & Nagaland Governor Jagdish Mukhi unfurled the National Flag at Assam Veterinary College playground, Assam. Credit: Twitter/@himantabiswa
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda unfurled the National Flag at the party office in Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@JPNadda
RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat hoisted National Flag on the occasion of Republic Day at Sevadham premises, Agartala, Tripura. Credit: Twitter/RSS
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hoists the National Flag during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
