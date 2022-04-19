See all the pictures from Millind Gaba & Pria Beniwal's big fat wedding
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 16:26 IST
Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba married his girlfriend Pria Beniwal in a gala ceremony in Delhi.
See all the pictures from Millind Gaba & Pria Beniwal's big fat wedding Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Millind Gaba married his long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal in a gala ceremony in New Delhi. Credit: Dipak Studios
The wedding gala was attended by who's who from the national capital. Credit: Dipak Studios
The 'Yaar Mod Do' singer also took to his social media accounts to share first pictures from his wedding ceremony. Credit: Dipak Studios
Millind was seen donning a golden sherwani while Pria looked stunning in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Credit: Dipak Studios
Youtuber Harsh Beniwal with his sister Pria at the wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Social media is brimming with dreamy wedding pictures of Millind and Pria. Credit: Dipak Studios
Pria Beniwal grooved to some foot-tapping numbers at her wedding ceremony. Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal during their wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Harsh Beniwal and his sister Pria Beniwal pose for a happy picture. Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer Millind Gaba made a royal entry at his wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Pria Beniwal looks stunning as a bride. Credit: Dipak Studios
Millind Gaba plants a kiss on Pria Beniwal's forehead during their wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
Singer Millind Gaba during his wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
A candid picture of Pria Beniwal and Millind Gaba from their wedding. Credit: Dipak Studios
The wedding was graced by several celebrities including Vilen, Akshara Singh and Shefali Bagga among others. Credit: Dipak Studios
News in Pics, April 19, 2022: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 06:13 ISTUkraine | United States | Gaza Strip | Easter | South Africa |
Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
An activist from Extinction Rebellion is arrested by NYPD officers after blocking a street in lower Manhattan during a protest in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and an Easter Bunny arrive for the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
A view shows a lamp pole in the shape of a pigeon located in Freedom Square near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters photo
A runner rest his head on a railing after finishing the race during the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. Credit: AFP Photo
A search and rescue team member looks for bodies with the help of a dog, following torrential rains that triggered floods and mudslides, in Umbumbulu, near Durban, South Africa. Credit: Reuters photo
Customers dine at a restaurant as the indoor mask mandate is reinstated to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, in Philadelphia. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - April 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 00:47 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - April 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus: A family member gets a promotion or award today. A stroke of good fortune comes in your way of career. Creative endeavours, romance and recreation are the features for the day. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 3.
Gemini: Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 5.
Leo: Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 6.
Virgo: A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 3.
Capricorn: It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 2.
Aquarius: Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number 1.
Pisces: Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 8.
In Pics| Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!
UPDATED : Apr 19 2022, 16:26 IST
Take a look at these Bollywood brides in their elegant bridal looks!
In Pics| Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!
Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood star to get dressed by ace designer Sabyasachi for her wedding. Alia stole everyone's heart in a sublime ivory Sabyasachi saree with minimal make-up and heavy conventional jewellery. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Katrina Kaif, who married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. In a homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, Kaif's veil was custom-trimmed with handmade Kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Deepika Padukone wore a gold and crimson Kanjeevaram saree for her Konkani themed wedding ceremony, pairing it up with a Sabyasachi silk dupatta. Her day 2 search for Anand Karaj (Sikh wedding ceremony) was equally breathtaking. The crimson lehenga, full of an embroidered veil and Gotta Patti work looked beautiful on her. Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone
Anushka Sharma, who started the trend of pink pastel bridal lehengas, opted for Sabyasachi’s creation for her wedding ceremony and it had flower motifs throughout. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
Priyanka Chopra perfectly blended her bridal attires and sported completely different looks ranging from a dreamy Ralph Lauren robe to a conventional crimson Sabyasachi lehenga. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal in a crimson and gold Anuradha Vakil lehenga and heavy ethnic jewellery. Credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor
Dia Mirza introduced the sustainable style to the forefront carrying a crimson Benarasi saree by Uncooked Mango paired with an easy crimson dupatta draped over her head. Credit: Instagram/diamirzaofficial
Bipasha Basu opted for a crimson Sabyasachi lehenga and went for a look with heavy bridal make-up. Credit: Instagram/bipashabasu
Actor Mouni Roy was a vision in a crimson Sabyasachi lehenga, and diamond jewels accentuated with emeralds. Credit: Instagram/imouniroy
In Pics | 10 famous products that rebranded themselves
UPDATED : Apr 18 2022, 22:53 IST
Brands | Branding | Business News | Facebook | Google | Twitter | Paypal |
Renaming a company amid a crisis or a business expansion is a popular corporate strategy. According to experts, rebranding is often used to update a company’s name to reflect cultural changes in consumer behaviour or values. Brands also rename themselves after mergers or acquisitions, to signal a new direction, or to distance themselves from negative publicity. Here we take a look at the 10 famous brands that changed their names.
In Pics | 10 famous products that successfully rebranded themselves
Social media giant Facebook changed its name to Meta on October 29, 2021. The new name appears with a new logo, a blue M that looks like an infinity (∞) symbol replacing the iconic thumbs-up icon. Credit: Reuters Photo
In 1996, Larry Page and Sergey Brin called their initial search engine 'BackRub'. In September 1997, the tech giant shed this odd name and renamed it Google. Credit: Reuters Photo
Not many know that popular image-sharing app Instagram was earlier called 'Burbn' and was a failed entity. However, founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger fixed few things along with the brand name, making it one of the most popular social media management platforms. Credit: AFP Photo
Twitter was earlier called 'Odeo' and was a podcast platform. After witnessing Apple iTunes' hold over the podcast industry, the founders decided to change it into a 'tweet' platform and named it Twitter. Credit: AFP Photo
One of the leading digital payment services, Paypal was earlier called 'Confinity'. After its successful merger with Elon Musk’s venture X.com, it was renamed Paypal, and the rest is history. Credit: Paypal
Online grocery delivery company Grofers changed its name to name to Blinkit amid rising competition in the fast commerce division. Credit: Blinkit
A food delivery app, Foodiebay was launched in 2010. Two years later, it was renamed ‘Zomato’ and it is now the top runner among the food tech unicorns. Credit: Reuters Photo
Coffee company Dunkin' Donuts aimed to breathe fresh life into the brand in 2019 and decided to drop the word “Donuts” from its name. Customers would still recognize its colours and font, but the company wanted to nod to the chain’s beverage sales, which accounted for more than half of its business. Credit: Dunkin'
The pancake-mix and syrup line formerly known as Aunt Jemima, which had long faced criticism that its name and likeness were rooted in racist imagery, replaced its 131-year-old name with Pearl Milling Company. The name comes from the company in St. Joseph, Missouri, that pioneered the pancake mix. Credit: Twitter/@michele_norris