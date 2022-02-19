Today's Horoscope - February 19, 2022
UPDATED : Feb 19 2022, 00:06 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 19, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You're forcing issues that, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on their own. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A quick romance could end abruptly if you are not willing to make a go of it. You are not impulsive or flirty, and you cannot fathom the intentions of the other person who seems very flighty. Well, come easy, go easy. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are feeling good, and are at your charming best. Work gets top priority though from you, and if a colleague or two is feeling threatened, what can you do! Money flow seems budgetary, so try not to swipe that card or indulge in luxury items | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life s on a roll! | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into overdrive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are upset that those living with you aren't pulling their weight. Avoid indulging in unnecessary arguments, and see what can be achieved without being angry about it. Turn things around, make sure that they do their share. | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Watch out for office politics. Try not to be too gullible either. Someone you trust doesn’t seem to have your best interests at heart right now. Romantic life takes one new hue! | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Don't be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to push your partner’s buttons. Don't reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones. | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Please don’t expect others to finish the work you have left half undone. Unless you finish your work on time, and are on top of things, opportunities could pass you by. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Heavy shelling by pro-Russian rebels raises tensions in Ukraine
UPDATED : Feb 18 2022, 20:15 IST
World news | News | Ukraine | Russia | Invasion | NATO |
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels gave conflicting accounts of shelling across the front in the Donbas separatist region. The details could not be established independently, but reports from both sides suggested an incident more serious than the routine ceasefire violations reported regularly in the area.
- 1 /10
Heavy shelling by pro-Russian rebels raises tensions in Ukraine
- 2 /10
Pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine have accused government forces of shelling a village, while Russian media reported more infantry and tank units were returning to their bases in contrast to Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
For a second consecutive day, pro-Russian separatists who have been at war with Ukraine for years said they had come under mortar and artillery fire from Ukrainian forces, according to the Interfax news agency. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Kyiv and the rebels blamed each other for escalating tension after artillery and mortar attacks on Thursday, prompting fears that Russia, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, could get involved. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Kyiv and the pro-Russian separatists have been facing off for eight years, and a ceasefire between them is routinely violated, but the intensity of fighting increased notably this week. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces talk with a local resident outside of a kindergarten, which, according to Ukraine's military officials, was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
A woman stands among debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
A military truck is seen destroyed by the shelling near the village of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
A house is seen damaged by the shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Feb 18: Best shots from around the world
UPDATED : Feb 18 2022, 07:53 ISTWorld news | France | Emmanuel Macron | Brazil | Canada | Beijing | Winter Olympics | Ukraine | Russia |
- 1 /6
Gu Ailing of China in action in the women's freeski halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Snow falls around a demonstrator waving a flag during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A woman carries a picture at the site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
A woman stands inside among debris after the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Internally displaced people wash themselves in a school in the village of Afdera, 225 kms of Semera, Ethiopia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R), flanked by Ghana's President Nana Afuko Addo (R), Senegal's President Macky Sall (2-L), and European Council President Charles Michel (L), holds a joint press conference on France's engagement in the Sahel region, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - February 18, 2022
UPDATED : Feb 19 2022, 00:06 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - February 18, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Fitness or weight loss programs will help your self-esteem. Plan events like camping or white water rafting. You should be getting into self-improvement projects. Do your best, but don't make too many promises or you may exhaust yourself. | Lucky Colour: Shoe flower- red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! | Lucky Colour: Chrysanthemum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A secret affair no longer remains secret and could land you in a fix. Try to be prudent and use your head rather than your heart. A trip comes up, and though exceeding your budget will well be worth it. Make suitable plans today for the trip. | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. | Lucky Colour: Bougainvillea orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. | Lucky Colour: Lotus | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Friends will lend a helping hand today as you find yourself in a tight spot, but it will all blow itself out by the end of the day. You need to unwind a bit as your stress levels are building up. | Lucky Colour: Lilly White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect. | Lucky Colour: Hyacinth-blue | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You can make money through solid investment plans. Difficulties with older females in your family may turn out to be quite trivial after all. You can avoid hassles by sticking to your work and refusing to get involved in gossip or idle chatter. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. | Lucky Colour: Sunflower | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. | Lucky Colour: Rose pink | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Indian political heavyweights convicted of fraud
UPDATED : Feb 18 2022, 16:30 IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav | Om Prakash Chautala | India News | Indian Politics | B S Yediyurappa | J Jayalalithaa | Kanimozhi |
Here's a look at some of India’s political heavyweights who were found guilty of financial crimes.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Indian political heavyweights convicted of fraud
- 2 /10
Lalu Prasad Yadav: President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav was found guilty in the multi-million rupee fodder scam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
B S Yeddyurappa: BSY, BJP's first chief minister in south India, was arrested in October 2011 after a special Lokayukta court charged him in case of alleged irregularities in denotifying government land. He was released after spending 25 days in jail in 2011. Credit: DH Photo
- 4 /10
P Chidambaram: Senior Congress leader and ex-finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested by CBI in the INX media case corruption case on August 2019. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
A Raja: The former telecom minister and DMK leader was arrested on February 2, 2011 in the high-profile 2G spectrum scam and was later released on bail from the trial court on May 12, 2012 after spending 15 months in Tihar jail. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
Kanimozhi: Daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi was jailed for six months from May 21, 2011 to November 28, 2011 in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Om Prakash Chautala: NLD chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala was given 10-year jail term in 2013 in connection with a teacher recruitment scam of Rs 1,400 crore. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
J Jayalalithaa: Ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa faced jail in September 2014 after Subramanian Swamy filed a case against her alleging that during her tenure as the Tamil Nadu chief minister from 1991 to 1996, she amassed properties worth Rs 66.65 crore, disproportionate to her known sources of income. She was sentenced to four years in jail and fined Rs 100 crore. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 9 /10
Amar Singh: In September 2011, former Samajwadi Party heavyweight and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh was sent to judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the sensational 2008 cash-for-votes scam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Sukhram: Former union telecom minister Sukhram was sentenced to jail and fined Rs 4 lakh in the 1996 telecom scam case. Credit: Twitter/@KesariDhwaj