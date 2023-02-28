Today's Horoscope - February 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - February 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you’ll fare much better. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 6
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4
Leo | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Lucky Colour: Sea- Green. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You’ll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 1
Libra | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Moss-Green. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 6
Carabao Cup 2023: Manchester United defeats Newcastle, ends 6 years trophy drought
Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2022-23 final. Manchester United's goals came from Casemiro's header (33rd minute) and an own goal by Sven Botman (39th minute). It's Manchester United's first trophy victory in exactly six years. Manchester United last one a silverware in 2017, when the then Jose Mourinho-led side beat Ajax 2-0 to clinch the Europa League. They even won the Carabao Cup that year beating Southampton 3-2 in the final.
Carabao Cup 2023: Manchester United defeats Newcastle, ends 6-year trophy drought
Manchester United crushed Newcastle United's hopes of a claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years with a clinical 2-0 victory in the League Cup final at Wembley in London. Credit: AFP Photo
A header by Casemiro followed by an own goal by Sven Botman late in the first half silenced the hordes of Newcastle fans who flocked to the capital full of optimism as Manchester United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time with relative ease. Credit: AFP Photo
Much of the build-up was about Newcastle's first appearance in a major final since 1999 and an uptick in their fortunes instigated by Eddie Howe since a 2021 Saudi Arabia-led takeover. Credit: Reuters Photo
But Erik ten Hag's resurgent United side showed them how far they still need to go as they claimed the club's first trophy since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017 -- their longest wait for silverware since 1983. Credit: AFP Photo
There was little between the sides in a scrappy first half but the English season's first silverware was effectively decided in the space of six minutes towards halftime. Credit: AFP Photo
Newcastle were stunned when Brazilian Casemiro met a superb Luke Shaw free kick in the 33rd minute to head past Loris Karius, the goal allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside. Credit: Reuters Photo
The celebrations that accompanied United's sixth League Cup triumph could be the first of many trophy parades on the evidence of Ten Hag's transformative first season. Credit: Reuters Photo
Manchester United's Casemiro, David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
Manchester United's Harry Maguire lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
Nagaland & Meghalaya Assembly Elections: People queue to cast their vote
From first-time voters to senior citizens and politicians, people in Nagaland and Meghalaya, on February 27, stood in queues to exercise their franchise.
In a bid to encourage a robust turnout and voting, the first five early voters were felicitated and presented with mementoes. The polling process was largely peaceful and saw a decent voter turnout. Take a look at the pictures...
Nagaland & Meghalaya Assembly Elections: People queue to cast their vote
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma waits in a queue to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in the West Garo Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Barnihat in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly elections, in Wokha district. Credit: Twitter/@ceonagaland
First time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district. Credit: PTI Photo
An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
An elderly voter and first-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi. Credit: PTI Photo
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@ceonagaland
Voters wait in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, February 27, 2023: Best photos from around the world
A costumed reveller lights a flare during a procession marking a traditional carnival celebration in the city of Amfissa, central Greece, on February 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Israelis take part in ongoing protests against controversial legal reforms being touted by the country's hard-right government, in Tel Aviv on February 25, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A worshipper rejoices during celebrations after a peaceful voting day at the Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, on February 26, 2023, the day after Nigeria's presidential and general election. Credit: AFP Photo
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his wife as she arrives from Kyiv at the train station in Kramatorsk on February 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A model presents a creation for Annakiki on February 26, 2023 during the Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Women's Collections as part of the Fashion Week in Milan. Credit: AFP Photo
Police fire tear gas to disperse activists of the opposition National People’s Power (NPP) party during a protest held to urge the government to hold local council election as scheduled in Colombo on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (2L) heads home the opening goal of the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Australia's captain Meg Lanning (C) holds the trophy with her teammates after they won the final T20 women's World Cup cricket match against South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 26, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A sneak peek into Karnataka’s newly inaugurated Shivamogga airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport with a lotus-shaped terminal in Karnataka on February 27. The greenfield domestic airport is located at Sogane in Shivamogga district and has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.
A sneak peek into Karnataka’s newly inaugurated Shivamogga airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal on February 27. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
Built on 775 acres, the airport is named after Kannada poet Kuvempu and was inaugurated on the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
The new airport has been developed at a cost of around 450 crore. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
Reportedly, the passenger terminal building can handle around 3600 passengers in a day. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP
The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka. This is Modi's 5th visit this year to poll-bound Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May. Credit: Twitter/@BSYBJP