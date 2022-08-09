Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 10, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 10, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Avoid being a gullible Gemini! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your partner can be morose. For the footloose and fancy-free, an ideal time for that big relationship blossoming. . Domestic life could be enhanced by changes with partnership | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Moss-Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius |Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your energy is high and opportunities are many--but do not act rashly. Property investments should payoff. You could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Torrential rains turn Seoul's roads into rivers, normal life affected
The heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. Disrupting normal life, the torrential rain has killed at least eight people — some by drowning in their homes — and seven others were missing, while more rain was forecast.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Torrential rains turn Seoul's roads into rivers, normal life affected
- 2 /10
One of the heaviest rains in decades has partially submerged South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul. The streets have turned into rivers and sent floods cascading into subway stations. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Reportedly eight people were killed — some by drowning in their homes — and seven others were missing, while more rain was forecast. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Deserted cars and buses were scattered across streets as the water receded. Workers cleared uprooted trees, mud and debris with excavators and blocked off broken roads and pavement. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Landslide warnings were issued in nearly 50 cities and towns, while 160 hiking paths in Seoul and mountainous Gangwon province were closed. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
Most of Seoul's subway services were affected due to waterlogging and dozens of roads were closed due to safety concerns. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Commuters evacuated as water cascaded down the stairs of the Isu subway station like a waterfall. In the nearby city of Seongnam, a rain-weakened hillside collapsed into a university soccer field. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Three people were found dead in the debris of landslides and a collapsed bus station in the nearby cities of Gwangju and Hwaseong. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Nearly 800 buildings in Seoul and nearby cities were damaged while at least 790 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
The North's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper described the rain as potentially “disastrous” and called for measures to protect farmland and prevent flooding on the Taedong river, which flows through the capital, Pyongyang. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Independence Day 2022: Films that celebrate the valour of the Armed Forces
The pride one feels when they hear about the Armed Forces - their bravery, their sacrifice, and their sense of duty to the country is unparalleled. A topic frequently highlighted in Indian cinema, their stories of valour inspire audiences across the country. Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, here’s a list of shows and films that celebrate the courage of the Indian Armed Forces and is sure to make you feel patriotic as well.
- 1 /11
Independence Day 2022: Films that celebrate the valour of the Armed Forces
- 2 /11
Shershaah - You must have heard the famous slogan, 'Yeh Dil Maange More'. It was used by Captain Batra to communicate the success of his missions. Produced by Karan Johar, 'Shershaah' is a story of valour, love, and sacrifice and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra who played a pivotal role in India’s victory during the Kargil War. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
Bhuj: The Pride of India - Packed with action and patriotism, 'Bhuj' is a movie based on the Indian Air Force and pilot squadron leader Vijay Karmik’s contribution to the IAF. The film is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the IAF airstrip was wrecked and 300 local women led by Vijay Karnik laboured tirelessly for days to rebuild the airbase. This act of resilience helped us win the war. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
Major: This film is largely based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
State of Siege: Temple Attack - This Zee5 Original film starring Akshaye Khanna is based on the radical terrorist attack on Akshardham Temple in 2002 where the pilgrims were held hostage. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, this film celebrates the men in uniform who rescued several people and managed to mitigate a lot of accidents. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Prisoners Of War - Bandi Yuddh Ke: This Independence Day, MX Player will be re-introducing viewers to 'Prisoners Of War - Bandi Yuddh Ke', a gripping show about two soldiers returning to Indian soil after 17 years of being held hostage. This show takes us through their struggle to acclimatise to a normal life after years of torture and imprisonment. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Uri the Surgical Strike: Inspired by the true events, Ronnie Screwvala's production arm, RSVP produced the film 'Uri the Surgical Strike'. The movie is about a covert Army operation against a group of militants who had attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Border: Filmmaker JP Dutta's magnum opus is based on incidents that transpired during the Battle of Longewala in 1971 and highlights the challenges faced by the Indian Army while protecting the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Haqeeqat: Released in 1964, this is one of the best movies on one of the wards India fought and the plight of the nation in the 1962 Sino-Indian war days. Credit: IMDB
- 10 /11
Prahaar: Directed by Nana Patekar, Prahaar shows the transition of a carefree boy to a respected soldier and his determination to set right the words in society. Credit: Eros Now
- 11 /11
Ghazi: Film Ghazi is inspired by true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The story is about a submarine of the Indian Navy, an executive naval officer, and his team who remained underwater for 18 days. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, August 9, 2022: Best shots from the world
- 1 /8
A firefighter helicopter drops water on a massive fire at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
An IEBC Election Official works preparing electoral material of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at a tallying centre in Nairobi, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
The shell of a dead American Crayfish lies on the dried river bed of the Infant River Thames in Ashton Keynes. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
A Mohlakeng community member holds a machete and a hammer as residents run away from a fire set that is burning belongings of suspected illegal miners at a Mohlakeng Hostel, near Randfontein. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Palestinians inspect a crater following the latest three days of conflict with Israel ahead of a truce, in Rafah town in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
Shiite Muslims attend the Ashura mourning ritual on August 8, 2022 in Istanbul, to commemorate the killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein in 680 AD. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
This picture taken on August 6, 2022 shows tourists walking next to a meltwater stream flowing from the Tsanfleuron Glacier above Les Diablerets, Switzerland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
A Shiite Muslim mourner waves a religious flag during a Muharram procession on the ninth day of Ashura in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 9, 2022
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - August 9, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | You are artistic and dreamy, but a more solid approach to work problems will be helpful. Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Rose | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Pista-Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay