Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 28, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 28, 2022
Aries| Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky colour: Violet| Lucky number: 8| Credit: Pixabay
Taurus| Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Gold| Lucky number: 2| Credit: Pixabay
Gemini| You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flows well. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky colour: White| Lucky number: 5| Credit: Pixabay
Cancer| Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing. Lucky colour: Silver| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Leo| Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today. Lucky colour: Onyx| Lucky number: 6| Credit: Pixabay
Virgo| You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky colour: Tan| Lucky number: 4| Credit: Pixabay
Libra| Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky color: Purple| Lucky number: 7| Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio| Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. An older loved one may be having problems. Lucky colour: Garnet| Lucky number: 1| Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius| Uncertainty about your relationship is prevalent. A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Travel and creative hobbies will be your best outlet. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky colour: Lilac| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn| Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky color: Emerald| Lucky number: 9| Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius| Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Sapphire| Lucky number: 8| Credit: Pixabay
Pisces| Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky colour: Mustard| Lucky number: 5| Credit: Pixabay
