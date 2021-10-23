Today's Horoscope - October 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 6
Taurus | Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant-other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. A friend may cause you some concern. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 5
Leo | You may want to stay in the background this week today. The moon brings cheer. Travel plans need working out. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Olive-Green. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | A very unusual connection can be made today. A trip comes through, while finances still under check. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky Colour: Mint-Green. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | A quarrel with a colleague can be avoided if you speak your mind tactfully. Try something new today. You will do well in competitive activities today. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius | Double-check costs in connection with travel. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Today is a good time for business. Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 6
Pisces | Your recent health problem could be a warning. Guard against mix-ups in plans. Significant-other still is elusive. One-sided attractions are likely. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2
J&K, Ladakh turn white wonderland after first snowfall; see pics
Parts of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall, while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to the early onset of winter-like conditions. They said moderate snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley.
Parts of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to early onset of winter-like conditions. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Moderate snowfall was witnessed in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Minamarg and Drass, in the Union territory of Ladakh, also witnessed snowfall. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Light snowfall has also been reported from some areas in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of J&K. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been going on in Srinagar city and other plains of the valley. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Timely trimming of tree branches by the Power Development department has resulted in minimal disruption of electricity supply. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been going on in Srinagar city and other plains of the valley. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
The weatherman has forecast wet weather in the region for the next 24 hours. Credit: Pallav Paliwal
Indian women gear up to celebrate Karva Chauth; see pics
Henna holds a lot of cultural significance in Indian traditions. Be it weddings, festivals, Karva Chauth or any other occasion, mehendi is adorned by women in times of happiness and festivity. While all the businesses have been striving hard for recovering their business since the Covid-19 lockdown, local mehendi artists are slowly recovering as women in large numbers are thronging markets to get mehendi applied on their hands and feet.
Women get their hands decorated with henna for the eve of the Karva Chauth in Amritsar. Married women fast one whole day and offer prayers to the moon for the welfare, prosperity, and longevity of their husbands. Credit: AFP Photo
A married woman gets her hands decorated with henna on the eve of the Karva Chauth festival in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Women pose for a photo after getting mehendi applied on their hands in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
Women apply henna on their hands on the eve of 'Karva Chauth' festival in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | The most and least trusted people across the globe
A survey by Ipsos published the global trustworthiness index, which is a list of people who are the most and least trusted in the world. While doctors are the most trusted, politicians in general are the least trusted around the world.
A total 64% said they think doctors are trustworthy, while just 10% said they rather didn't trust them - making for a net trust level of 54%. Credit: Getty Images
Scientists were close behind with a net trustworthiness of 51%. Credit: Getty Images
Teachers rounded off the top three trustworthy people's group with a net trustworthiness of 43%. Credit: Getty Images
'Ordinary people' had a net trustworthiness of of 27%. Credit: iStock Photo
Armed forces were among the top 5 people's group who were trustworthy at 22%. Credit: iStock Photo
Among the list of untrustworthy people, journalists were among the least trustworthy people with a rating of -10%. Credit: Getty Images
Bankers had a global trustworthiness of -11%. Credit: iStock Photo
Following them were advertising executives who had a net trustworthiness of -22%. Credit: Getty Images
Government ministers or civil servants had a net trustworthiness of -39%. Credit: iStock Photo
Politicians have come out as the least trustworthy group of people with a net score of -52%. Credit: iStock Photo
Happy Birthday Prabhas: 10 interesting facts his fans should know
On Prabhas' 42nd birthday, we list some cool facts about 'Rebel' and Baahubali franchise star that his fans should know. Here's a look at them, in pictures.
Prabhas’ original name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Prabhas completed his studies before taking up acting. He holds a B.Tech. degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. Credit: Hitesh Mulani
Acting was not the first choice for Prabhas. He wanted to be a hotelier and wanted own a large chain of hotels. Credit: PTI Photo
In fact, Prabhas put his filmy career on risk by spending 4 years on the ‘Baahubali’ franchise. His dedication was worth the wait as the film propelled his career to a higher level. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Prabhas turned down anything that came his way while working for Baahubali. He reportedly rejected advertisements and movie offers worth Rs 15 crore. Credit: DH File Photo
An ardent cinema lover, Prabhas admires Rajkumar Hirani’s work very much. During an interview, Prabhas revealed that he has seen Hirani’s films; ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’ almost two dozen times. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Prabhas' film 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015) is the only non-English film to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Prabhas is apparently the first South Indian actor to have his own wax figure at the world-famous wax museum Madame Tussaud’s. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Prabhas played a cameo in Prabhudheva starrer Bollywood film ‘Action Jackson’. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
Prabhas admires Hollywood legend Robert Di Niro a lot and considers himself as his biggest fan. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas