Lathmar Holi is a celebration in which women playfully beat men with lathis (wooden sticks) in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh. The celebration lasts for a week during which men and women indulge themselves in colours, songs, dances and of course, the lathis! Here's a look at some amazing pictures clicked during the 2023 Lathmar Holi festival celebrations.