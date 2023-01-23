Union Budget: 12 Trivia everyone should know
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 15:06 IST
While Finance Ministry is gearing up to present the Budget for the next fiscal on February 1, here we list some important facts about the Union Budget that you should know.
- 1 /13
Union Budget: 12 Trivia everyone should know Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /13
India's first-ever Budget was presented in pre-Independent India on April 7, 1860. The budget was announced by James Wilson of the East India Company to the British Crown. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /13
RK Shanmukham Chetty presented first Union Budget post Independence on November 26, 1947. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 4 /13
Morarji Desai, who served as the 4th Prime Minister of India between 1977 to 1979, has presented 10 union budgets - the highest by one person. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /13
Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are the only Indian prime ministers to have presented a Budget. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /13
Manmohan Singh holds the record of the 'longest Budget Speech' in terms of word count. It was delivered by him in 1991. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 7 /13
Until 1999, the Union Budget was announced at 05:00 pm on the last working day of February. However, this was modified by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha to 11:00 am. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Ending the 92-year-old tradition of having a separate Railway Budget, the Union Cabinet decided to merge the Railway Budget with the General Budget in 2016. The Railway budget was merged with the Union Budget for the first time in 2017 by then Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
The date of the Union Budget presentation was changed in 2017 by then finance minister Arun Jaitley from 'last working day of February' to 'February 1'. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
The record for 'longest Budget Speech' in terms of duration is with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She took 2 hours and 42 minutes to present the Union Budget in 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
The 'Halwa Ceremony' is a customary pre-Budget event that formally flags off the printing of different documents associated with the Budget. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first paperless Budget on February 1, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
A government printing press was set up in North Block's basement in 1980 for printing the budget. Credit: PTI Photo
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 14:50 IST
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the garrison town of Nagrota on January 24. Dressed in a cream-coloured traditional Kashmir Pheran and a beanie, Matondkar was seen interacting with Gandhi as they marched along.
- 1 /7
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Urmila Matondkar, who quit Congress, joins Rahul Gandhi in Jammu
- 2 /7
Bollywood actress turned politician and Shiv Sena (UBT) member Urmila Matondkar joined Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on January 24. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 3 /7
Urmila made her presence felt in the Yatra despite having distanced herself from the Congress party in 2019 citing 'petty in-house politics'. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 4 /7
Urmila's pictures from the Bharat Jodo Yatra have gone viral on social media and are getting mixed reactions from netizens. Credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
- 5 /7
Urmila Matondar also posted a video on social media that showed her walking with Gandhi. 'Walk for Unity, Affinity, Equality and Fraternity,' she tweeted.
- 6 /7
'When stars join, the journey becomes brighter,' the grand old party tweeted in Hindi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A glimpse of Urmila Matondkar and Rahul Gandhi during the foot march as it winds its way through Nagrota in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, Jan 24, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jan 24 2023, 04:23 ISTNovak Djokovic | Ukraine | Kuwait | Indian Army |
- 1 /7
Mourners carry the boxes containing the bodies of victims of a building which collapsed the day before, during the burial in a cemetery in Syria's war-damaged northern city of Aleppo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
This photograph shows French surfer Maxime Huscenot during a training session in Hossegor, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A Ukrainian serviceman fires an RPG towards a Russian position, on a frontline position in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
This aerial view shows the top of al-Hamra tower through heavy fog obscuring the rest of the skyline of Kuwait City. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts as he competes against Australia's Alex De Minaur during their men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Indian soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - January 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky colour: Scarlet. Lucky number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus | Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky colour: Tan. Number: 3.
- 4 /13
Gemini | You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible.News from abroad fortunate. Lucky colour: Lavender. Lucky number: 5.
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky colour: Lilac. Lucky number: 2.
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky colour: Jade. Lucky number: 7.
- 8 /13
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky colour: Ivory. Lucky number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky colour: Peach. Lucky number: 9.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 3.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. Lucky colour: Honey. Lucky number: 1.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 6.
- 13 /13
Pisces | A quick romance could end abruptly if you are not willing to make a go of it. You are not impulsive or flirty, and you cannot fathom the intentions of the other person who seems very flighty. Well, come easy, go easy. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 5.
K L Rahul, Athiya Shetty share first pics from their dreamy wedding
UPDATED : Jan 23 2023, 20:32 IST
It's a joyous occasion for the Shettys as actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul are now officially married. The couple dropped their first wedding pictures in which they looked like a regal couple. Check out the pictures.
- 1 /6
K L Rahul, Athiya Shetty share pics from their wedding
- 2 /6
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared first photos from their dreamy wedding with media and fans. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
- 3 /6
The couple took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of the private wedding ceremony that took place in Suniel Shetty's Khandala Farm House. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
- 4 /6
Dressed in their white and gold wedding attires, Rahul and Athiya looked like a vision to behold. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
- 5 /6
The newly-married couple are seen madly in love in the pictures. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
- 6 /6
K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty at their wedding ceremony. Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty