Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Standards of ethical values higher for lawyers seeking to contest bar polls: Supreme Court

A bench prima facie observed that the 'he is not the person who should be allowed to contest the (Telangana State Bar Council) elections.'
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 07:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtlawyers

Follow us on :

Follow Us