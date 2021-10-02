Vintage cars on Bengaluru roads make heads turn
The Karnataka government organised a rally of vintage cars in Bengaluru on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "We're promoting tourism and safe driving. This is a good initiative to improve the overall ecosystem of road safety," said Rajendra Khataria, Principal Secretary to the government, Transport Department. Let's take a look at the classic beauties that hit the street and made heads turn: (Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh)
Tatas to fly Air India again? Here are some interesting facts
Tata Sons has emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden state-run airline Air India but the bid is yet to be approved by a group of ministers headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources. However, the finance ministry and Tata Sons declined to comment on the matter. As we await a confirmation of the deal, here's a look at some interesting facts about the "Maharaja of the Skies".
Tatas to fly Air India again? Here are some interesting facts
The Tata Group, which has reportedly emerged as the top bidder for the takeover of debt-laden state-run airline Air India, ventured into aviation in 1932 with the erstwhile Tata Airlines. Credit: tata.com
Tata Airlines was founded by the legendary Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata, who was also India's first licensed pilot and is known as the father of Indian civil aviation. Credit: tata.com
In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe. The international service was among the first public-private partnerships in India, with the government holding 49 per cent, the Tatas keeping 25 per cent and the public owning the rest. Credit: tata.com
In 1953, Air India, known as the 'Maharaja of the Skies' for its turbaned mascot, was nationalised, after which it went to the government. However, the the Tatas reportedly remained at the driving seat till the 1980s, as things began to sour with people being inducted from outside the airline. Credit: PTI File Photo
Air India was the first airline in Asia to induct the Boeing 707 in 1960. The windows of the Boeing 747 in its fleet had jharokhas painted on the windows. Air India designed its own interiors for these aircraft. Credit: Getty Images
Tata already operates two airlines in India — full-service carrier Vistara, which is in partnership with Singapore Airlines, and budget airline AirAsia India along with Malaysia's AirAsia Group. Credit: PTI File Photo
In 2007, the government merged Air India and its domestic counterpart, Indian Airlines, which had both been created by the 1953 Air Corporation Act of Parliament — the entity which the Tatas are believed to have won. Credit: iStock Photo
Mahatma Gandhi 152nd birth anniversary: Political bigwigs pay homage to 'Father of the Nation'
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. Here's a look at some of the pictures from Rajghat and Parliament House.
Gandhi Jayanti: Political bigwigs pay homage to 'Father of the Nation'
President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pose for a photo after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit Test ton in Australia
Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history by scoring a century on Australian soil in Test cricket during Day 2 of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test against the home side. She became the first woman from the country to do so.
Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit Test ton in Australia Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana became the first woman from the country to hit a century on Australian soil in Test cricket. She took 171 balls to slam her maiden Test century. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Mandhana's shots between point and cover or mid-off was a delightful sight. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana raises her bat after completing her maiden Test century during Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Mandhana's career-best knock had elegance written all over. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
The classy left-hander's innings also put India in complete control of the one-off Test being played in Queensland. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Gandhi Jayanti: Rare photos of the Father of the Nation
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, here are a few rare photos of him...
Gandhi Jayanti: Rare photos of the Father of the Nation
A young Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at Porbandar, Gujarat. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
A rare photo of MK Gandhi with his classmate Mehtab at Rajkot. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Here MK Gandhi is seen with his brother Laxmidas. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
During the early years of his legal practice in Johannesburg in 1900. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Seen in the uniform of a group leader of the Streacher-bearer Corps. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Getting a haircut from Abbasbhai Khushalbhai Varteji. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
In deep meditation at Ashram. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji at wheel in Sabarmati Ashram, 1925. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji and Kasturba on their return to India in 1915. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
At a reception in Jetpur, Saurashtra. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji ceremoniously breaking the salt law by picking up a lump of natural salt at Dandi on April 6, 1930. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
MK Gandhi greeting Londoners at Kingsly Hall in London in 1931. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Check out this vintage photo of MK Gandhi with Charlie Chaplin during his visit to London in 1931. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Mohandas K Gandhi with Abha and Manu, whom he jokingly called his 'walking sticks'. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji with young Indira. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in