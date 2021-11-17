Rukmini Vasanth is the latest sensation in showbiz who is making waves on the internet for her alluring pictures. The actor who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry made a sizzling debut in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy – Case 1: Finding Vajramuni, helmed by MG Srinivas. While the actor has proved her mettle in acting in Sandalwood, she has become the ‘crush’ of Karnataka in a short span and continues to floor everyone with her enigmatic charisma. Here we take a look at some of her stylish pictures.