What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics
Here we take a look at the most ordered dishes, desserts, snacks and other food items we ordered in 2021. India's one of the largest online food ordering and delivery platforms, Swiggy has released an annual report 'StatEATstics report' that gives a peek of what Indians liked and ordered the most.
When it came to India's top dishes in 2021, biryani continued its winning steak and topped the chart for the sixth consecutive year. Credit: DH Pool Photo
India’s favourite snack, Samosa, was the “most binged snack” of 2021. With about 50 lakh orders, this snack has topped the list of the most ordered food during the year, as per a report published by food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Coming a distant second in the top food orders of the year was Maharashtrian recipe, pav bhaji with 21 lakh orders. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Meanwhile, Gulab Jamun topped the most ordered dessert list with 21 lakh orders, as per the sixth annual 'StatEATstics report' by Swiggy. Credit: Getty Images
Rasmalai was second most ordered dessert with 12.7 lakh orders. Credit: DH Pool Photo
As far as instant indulgence was concerned, 23 lakh tubs of ice creams were ordered through out year. Credit: DH Pool Photo
31 lakh packets of chocolate was delivered through out the year, as per the sixth annual 'StatEATstics report' by Swiggy. Credit: Getty Images
Over 14 lakh packets of instant noodles were delivered, said the report. Credit: Getty Images
With Covid-19 still around, the war against the virus continued with 1 lakh masks and over 4 lakh soaps and hand-washes ordered online during the year, said the report. Credit: Getty Images
In Pics | Over 2 lakh women attend PM Modi's mega rally in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a unique program on women empowerment in Prayagraj, Uttar Pardesh on December 21, 2021. The event was attended by over 2 lakh women. Many of them were beneficiaries of various government schemes. Here are some pictures from the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a unique program on women empowerment in Prayagraj, Uttar Pardesh on December 21, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
The programme held as per the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women, especially at the grassroots level by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources was attended by over 2 lakh women. Credit: AFP Photo
During the programme, the Prime Minister transferred an amount of Rs 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. Credit: AFP Photo
Modi also interacted with some of the women associated with women's self-help groups and digitally carried out transfer of money to beneficiaries of various schemes. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi was seen sharing sweet nothings with children while interacting with women of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
The pictures of Modi playing with the kids were widely shared on social media. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Modi is seen giving autugraphs to women during his interaction with women of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets women of self-help groups during an event in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays with a child during his interaction with women of self-help groups, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, Dec 22, 2021: Best pics from around the world
Indigenous people block a road in Santa Catarina Ixtahuatan, Guatemala. Credit: AFP Photo
An indigenous woman watches as an Amauta -Aymara indigenous priest- performs a Jallupacha (rainy season) ritual to thank the Pachamama (Mother Earth) on the summer solstice, in La Paz. Credit: AFP Photo
A diver dressed as Santa Claus greets visitors at the Dubai mall aquarium, in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: AFP Photo
An airport worker holds what is reportedly the remains of a missile while inspecting the rubble inside a damaged building of the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital's Sanaa International Airport. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman grieves at a mass funeral for victims of a fuel truck explosion, in Cap Haitien, Haiti. Credit: Reuters photo
Residents and activists from the Popular Movements Central (CMP), protest against hunger and unemployment, in Heliopolis, the largest favela in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Wafiullah, 15, from Maidan Wardak province, sits on his bike that has an Islamic Emirate flag hanging on it, as he poses for a photo in front of a Taliban checkpoint in Kabul. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 22, 2021
Aries: A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life, Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Claret-red. Lucky Number: 9.
Cancer: Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 7.
Virgo: Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 5.
Libra: Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care . Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius: Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 4.
Capricorn: The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Lucky Colour: Vanilla. Lucky Number: 7.
Aquarius: Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 2.
Pisces: A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life, Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 9.
Christmas 2021: Five epic audio specials to listen
Ho Ho Ho – Christmas is almost here! It's the happiest, merriest and BUSIEST time of the year! While you run around buying presents, decorating your tree or cooking some finger-licking Christmas dishes for your family, keep the spirit of Christmas alive by tuning into these amazing, feel-good Christmas specials!
A Christmas Carol: A Christmas Carol is the classic story of Scrooge and Marley, who get into adventures with ghosts during Christmas. Credit: Special Arrangement
All I Want for Christmas: Dr Allison Hall is staring down the prospect of her first Christmas in a new town and her first without her son, spending the holiday with her ex. As the new doc on the block, she's on duty for the Christmas shift and glad of it. When one of her favourite patients lands back in the hospital, and it looks like this might be his last Christmas, she hopes she can help connect him to his estranged daughter. Credit: Special Arrangement
Home for Christmas: Mother-of-three Emelie is in a tough spot in life. Since the father of her children moved out, she has struggled to make ends meet. Budgets are tight, work is tedious, and she's reluctant to start dating again. She's not ready. When things seem at their darkest, she receives an unexpected letter - and the content will change her life forever. The feel-good novel Home for Christmas is their first book for the adult audience. Credit: Special Arrangement
The Christmas Pig: Jack loves his childhood toy Dur Pig. DP has always been there for him, through good and bad. Until one Christmas Eve, something terrible happens - DP is lost. But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life. It is a heartwarming adventure about one child's love for his most treasured thing and how far he will go to find it. Credit: Special Arrangement
The First Christmas: In The First Christmas, Stephen Mitchell brings the Nativity story to vivid life as never before. A narrative that is only sketched out in two Gospels becomes fully realised here with nuanced characters and a setting that reflects the culture of the time. Credit: Special Arrangement