World's top 10 highest-paid stars on Instagram (2022)
Image-sharing platform Instagram remains one of the most popular social media networks for influencer marketing, and here we list the top ten highest-paid celebrities who charge millions of dollars per post on their account, according to a report by social media marketing company Hopper HQ.
World's top 10 highest-paid stars on Instagram (2022)
Rank 10| Kendall Jenner - $1.29m per post. Credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner
Rank 09| Khloe Kardashian - $1.32m per post. Credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Rank 08| Beyonce - $1.39m per post. Credit: Instagram/@beyonce
Rank 07| Ariana Grande - $1.68m per post. Credit: Instagram/@arianagrande
Rank 06| Kim Kardashian - $1.68m per post. Credit: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Rank 05| Dwayne Johnson - $1.71m per post. Credit: Instagram/@therock
Rank 04| Selena Gomez - $1.73m per post. Credit: Instagram/@selenagomez
Rank 03| Lionel Messi - $1.77m per post. Credit: Instagram/@leomessi
Rank 02| Kylie Jenner - $1.82m per post. Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Rank 01| Cristiano Ronaldo - $2.39m per post. Credit: Instagram/cristiano
