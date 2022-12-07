Year-ender 2022: Google India's most searched films of 2022
UPDATED : Dec 08 2022, 17:33 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | movies
We're just a few weeks from 2023 and Google has unveiled its top-searched movies in India of 2022 in its annual Year in Search feature. Here we list the top 10 movies that not just dominated the box office but also received great appreciation from film aficionados.
Google India's most searched films of 2022
The only Hollywood film on the list is 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2', a crime thriller film based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Eighth on the list was Aamir Khan's most-talked-about movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the remake of the Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kamal Haasan starrer 'Vikram', an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj grabbed the seventh position. Credit: Special Arrangement
Stylish star Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' stood sixth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rishabh Shetty's superhit Kannada film 'Kantara', which has been setting the cash registers ringing at the box office across the globe, ranks fifth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fourth on the list was Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Credit: Special Arrangement
'The Kashmir Files' which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the early days of the insurgency, was positioned third on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Yash starrer 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2' bagged the second spot on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles emerged as the most Googled Indian film of the year. This movie was one of only five Hindi movies to have performed well in 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, December 8, 2022: Best photos from the world
December 8, 2022
A cat climbs onto the conference table as Brazil's forward #20 Vinicius Junior laughs as he gives a press conference at the Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout picture released by the Saudi Press Agency SPA shows China's President Xi Jinping (R) being received by the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal bin Bandar al-Saud (L). Credit: AFP Photo
A mourner sits at a cemetary near the funeral procession of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syria's northeastern Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli. Credit: AFP Photo
A health worker prepares to take a swab sample from a person to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk by a mural depicting the 15-year old Alexis Grigoropoulos, killed by police, after a rally, marking the 14th anniversary of the 2008 fatal police shooting of a teenager in central Athens. Credit: AFP Photo
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo
Damaged motorcyles are covered in ash at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on December 7, 2022, following the volcanic eruption of mount Semeru on December 4. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - December 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
December 8, 2022
Today's Horoscope - December 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea- green. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 1.
Leo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
Libra | Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Children do well, little cause for anxiety. You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio | Past partners are likely to reappear. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Minor health problems crop up, so important to stay cool. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Get involved in sports or fitness programmes that attract you. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn | Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
Aquarius | Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Watch out for clashes with romantic partners or close associates. Strive for a balance between work and rest. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces | Your creativity is high but spells of moodiness mar the otherwise excellent day. Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 4.
MCD Election Results 2022: AAP secures big win with 134 seats, ousts BJP
UPDATED : Dec 07 2022, 22:20 IST
AAP | Aam Aadmi Party | MCD polls | Arvind Kejriwal
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won the battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ending the 15-year-rule of the BJP. The AAP won 134 wards out of 250 and as the result was announced, scores of party workers started celebrating AAP's win at the MCD.
MCD Election Results 2022: AAP secures big win with 134 seats, ousts BJP
AAP candidate from the Inder Puri ward Jyoti Gautam celebrates her win with supporters outside a counting centre for the MCD elections at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate Delhi MCD election results at Patel Nagar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate MCD election results at the party head office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP leader and the lone transgender candidate Bobi flashes victory sign after winning from the Sultanpuri-A ward of MCD, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate outside a counting centre at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters during celebrations after party crossed the majority mark in the MCD polls, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Aam Admi Party workers celebrate Delhi MCD election results at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A child dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes part in the celebrations of AAP's victory in the MCD polls, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters celebrate their party's win at the the MCD elections, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP candidate Ankush Narang celebrates his win from the Ranjeet Nagar ward, outside a counting centre at Gole Market, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
AAP supporters chant slogans as they celebrate their party's win at the MCD elections, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Aam Admi Party workers celebrate Delhi MCD election results at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Funny pictures of people who just look like their pets
UPDATED : Dec 07 2022, 22:38 IST
Viral | News | World news | Pets
Here we list some funny and incredibly similar looking pets and their owners.
Funny pictures of people who just look like their pets
Not just the pet, even the owner requires a grooming session. Credit: Twitter/@Cory_Babstock
Like owner, like dog. Credit: Instagram/@kiana_nicole99
Dogs are known to be man's best friend. In this photo, owner and pet are seen acing perfect poses. Credit: Twitter/@li4miom
Those who spend a lot of time together start to look alike over time. Credit: Twitter/@LorenzoTheCat
This owner and her pet participated in a lookalike contest and won. Credit: Twitter/@maddilwagner
There are few breeds who often resemble their owners. Credit: Twitter/@BrowningIsland
This dog strikes an uncanny resemblance to its owner. Credit: Twitter/@lesliesturgeon
This owner's pet is a human in dogs skin. Credit: Twitter/@_Ramon58
For some reason netizens think they look alike. Credit: Instagram/@ozcfarm
If truly committed you don't need wig. Credit: Twitter/@tds153