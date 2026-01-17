<p>Ballari: BJP leaders on Saturday reiterated their demand for the immediate arrest of Bellary City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and his close aides, alleging their direct involvement in the murder of a Congress worker and in instigating the violent clashes that erupted in Ballari on January 1. </p><p>They also demanded that the case be handed over either to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or investigated by sitting High Court judge to ensure a fair probe.</p> .Massive BJP protest in Ballari on January 17: B Y Vijayendra.<p>Addressing a protest rally organised at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) ground in Ballari, BJP leaders warned that Ballari City Deputy Superintendent of Police Nanda Reddy and Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar would be held accountable once the BJP returns to power in 2028. </p><p>They accused the two officers of aiding Bharath Reddy in unleashing violence and in firing gunshots at the residence of BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy in Avvambhavi on the night of January 1.</p><p>The Ballari BJP unit had planned the rally as an emotional mobilisation exercise to project party unity against the ruling Congress government. However, despite claims that over 30,000 people would attend, the turnout was estimated at around 6,000, with several rows of chairs remaining vacant.</p> .<p>BJP State President B Y Vijayendra alleged that police stations across the state had become 'Congress offices'. He said Opposition leaders were attempting to mislead BJP workers by spreading rumours about internal differences over the proposed padayatra to highlight Congress 'misgovernance' and condemn the Ballari violence. </p><p>“We have already brought the issue to the attention of the party’s top leadership in Delhi. Once the new national president is formally appointed, senior leaders will discuss and decide the dates for padayatra,” he said, adding that there was no confusion over leadership of the padayatra.</p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, accused the government of deliberately weakening the investigation into the murder of Congress worker Rajashekar Reddy. He claimed the case was being quietly closed and alleged that police stations and government offices were functioning as extensions of the Congress party. “We have a murderous government in the State,” he said.</p> .<p>Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai said the violence stemmed from the controversy surrounding the unveiling of a Valmiki statue. Questioning Congress’ moral authority to speak about the Valmiki community, he alleged that one of its ministers had siphoned off more than Rs 100 crore meant for the community’s welfare to fund Lok Sabha elections. Bommai said the BJP had increased reservation for the community to 7%, while accusing Congress of neglecting Scheduled Tribes.</p><p>Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy criticised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for mocking his request for enhanced security after the attack on his house. “If the deputy chief minister cannot ensure security for citizens, why continue in office?” he asked. He said he would treat the attack on him as a political challenge and vowed to uproot Congress from Kalyana Karnataka in the coming elections, alleging that the State had become a “Republic of Congress” marked by rising crime.</p> .<p>Former minister B Sriramulu, in an emotionally charged speech, said he would 'rise like a phoenix' in the 2028 elections. Addressing Bharath Reddy in singular terms, he warned that political protection would not last forever. “Even if you hide in hell, we will bring you to justice,” he said, adding that the police officers who helped in this crime would also be punished.</p><p>Earlier in the day, BJP leaders visited the residence of the deceased Congress worker Rajashekar, offered condolences, and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to his mother.</p>