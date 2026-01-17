<p>Mumbai: The BJP has won close to 50 per cent of the seats in the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra — getting a complete hold in the urban areas across the state that had undergone political fragmentation over the past five years.</p><p>Of the 2,869 seats in the 29 urban local bodies, the BJP has bagged 1,425 seats - which is around 49.66 per cent. </p><p>BJP’s Maha Yuti allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena got 399 seats across the state while Ajit Pawar-led NCP got 167 seats.</p> .Maharashtra civic polls: Who will be Mumbai's new mayor?.<p>Among the opposition parties, Congress topped the chart with 324 seats within the Maha Vikas Aghadi followed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)’s 155 seats and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)’s 36 seats. </p><p>The Raj Thackeray-led MNS got 13 seats and BSP six seats. </p><p>Nineteen candidates have won as Independents.</p><p>Political parties registered with SEC, recognised as State party for states other than Maharashtra got 129 while unrecognised parties registered with SEC bagged 196 seats.</p>