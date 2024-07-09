A language shift in the future of coding

Significant efforts are underway in India, where firms are pushing to integrate vernacular language into coding. This push is part of the Indian IT industry to incorporate talents from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas as the IT industry is opening its doors to more employees than ever. This is leading to a paradigm shift in the thought process of hiring coders in the domain who have excellent innovative capabilities through vernacular languages as the future of coding is becoming more inclusive than ever.