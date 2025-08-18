Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

After Ladki Bahin, Maharashtra govt rolls out 'Ladki Sun, Surakshit Sun' to protect daughters-in-law

Victims will be able to seek help through helpline numbers, WhatsApp, and email.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 15:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us