Agriculture studies and careers: A bird’s eyeview

Few state boards offer agriculture as a subject choice at the Plus Two level. Otherwise, professional study of the subject begins at the undergraduate level. Those who’ve studied physics, chemistry and biology may seek admission to the BSc-Agriculture (BSc-Ag), which lasts four years. Here, a candidate can choose a generic BSc (Ag) course or one from those dealing with specified branches. Agriculture as a science is divided into agronomy, dairying, sericulture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, and forestry. Specialisation may also be chosen at the post-graduation level. MSc can be pursued in any of the major branches of agriculture.