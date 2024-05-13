Home
CBSE Board exams for classes 10 and 12 for 2024-25 to be conducted from Feb 15 next year

The CBSE announced board exam results for the academic year 2023-24 on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 08:25 IST
New Delhi: Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2024-25 academic session will be conducted from February 15 next year, CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Monday.

The results for the 2024 board exams were announced earlier today with girls outshining boys in both the classes.

"The board has decided to conduct the 2025 exams from February 15, 2025," Bhardwaj said.

The 2024 board exams also began on February 15 for classes 10 and 12. These concluded in 28 and 47 days, respectively.

Published 13 May 2024, 08:25 IST
