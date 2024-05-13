CBSE Board exams for classes 10 and 12 for 2024-25 to be conducted from Feb 15 next year

New Delhi: Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2024-25 academic session will be conducted from February 15 next year, CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced on Monday.

The results for the 2024 board exams were announced earlier today with girls outshining boys in both the classes.

"The board has decided to conduct the 2025 exams from February 15, 2025," Bhardwaj said.

The 2024 board exams also began on February 15 for classes 10 and 12. These concluded in 28 and 47 days, respectively.