Courses beyond engineering and medical sciences in India

Even the K-CET is not just for engineering seats. It gets you admission to B.Pharm. and the six-year D.Pharm courses across the state based on your PCB or PCM scores in CET. Your scores in PCMB can get you admission to Bachelor of Science (Agriculture or Horticulture, both 4-year professional courses available in many colleges across the state). You can become an animal doctor through a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc.). Since most of these colleges are government-run, the fees are reasonable. K-CET further gets you admission to B.Sc. (Nursing), a field increasingly offering good opportunities globally for both boys and girls.