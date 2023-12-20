Entrance tests for students of all pre-university streams to try

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA and NA): The national defence entrance exam is conducted by UPSC in India. This entrance test is for recruiting persons in the Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA. All unmarried youngsters (both genders) having XII pass certification are eligible for this test. This exam is conducted twice a year and has two stages, i.e., written and interview. NDA notification for 2024 intake is expected to be released in the second or third week of December 2023.