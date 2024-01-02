Forensics: Craft a career by detecting crimes

Many young people have an adventurous bent of mind and aspire to get into thrilling and adventurous careers ranging from cyber-crime and ethical hacking to intelligence services such as the Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency, Research and Analysis Wing and National Disaster Response Force, Crime Investigation Department and Central Board of Investigation (CBI), or becoming private detectives. Some fulfil their dreams and get selected through highly competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, while others move on to more traditional careers.
Those who love science explore beyond engineering and medicine to look at zoology, environment, wildlife conservation, marine biology, animal welfare, Arctic exploration, etc. One career that has been attracting students lately is Forensic Science (FS), which involves the application of scientific methods and processes in legal and crime-related settings.
It is used in criminal investigations to uncover physical evidence through identification, testing and evaluation using various forms of science, including chemistry, biology and physics, to analyse and interpret crime-related data, which is passed on to law enforcement authorities—those aspiring to be successful need to have a good grasp of biology and chemistry and psychology.
One can complete an MBBS degree and then pursue an MD in forensic science to go higher in this field. Such people are generally attached to large hospitals where autopsies are done and where victims of crime are brought in for treatment – and they investigate the causes.
Many students opt for the shorter route of a three-year BSc in FS, and some go for higher studies at the Master’s level. Many reputed institutions in Karnataka and elsewhere offer such courses, in which students are taught DNA Profiling, Fingerprint Analysis, Bloodstain Analysis, Saliva and Bone analysis, along criminal justice. If one opts to study higher for a Master’s degree, there are wide specialisation choices, including forensic psychology and criminal science.
Eligibility for both streams is 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology. MBBS admissions are through an all-India National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, while BSc courses are available through individual admission tests or interviews by the relevant institution. Admission to BSc courses is not competitive, but those in the pure science stream do not have the advantages and recognition that medical doctors have.
Those more inclined towards the legal process of criminology opt for a postgraduate diploma in cyber law, LL.M in Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration, which National Law Schools and other Law colleges offer. National Forensic Science University also offers various courses, including Forensic Justice and Policy Studies and a PG Diploma in Humanitarian Forensics.
Career options
Employment is primarily in all state forensic science laboratories and central government departments such as CBI and medical colleges. Private investigators have restrictions on the areas they can venture into, and their findings may not be admissible in certain legal cases. Those willing to stake out into uncharted territory and not get enamoured by the wide job opportunities in traditional and established fields can venture into FS after sufficient exploration.
Trisha, who had a childhood dream of getting into FS, is one such committed student. She is currently pursuing her BSc at a reputed university in Bengaluru. She says, “I have always been thrilled with a lot of crime thriller books, and I find forensic sciences is a way to involve sciences in investigations, which interests me”.
What she likes about her course is its vastness and the options in different areas of specialisation. She says about her plans, “I would like to join a forensic lab as a Ballistics expert or as a fingerprint expert, as they are very interesting to me, and also, I get to work with firearms and things like that. Under fingerprint analysis, I work with partial, palm, lip, and footprints”.
While this sounds very exciting, one must understand that there is inevitably a spurt in demand every few years for specific courses, as people believe there is good ‘scope’ in that field. This leads to mass enrollments, and more and more students graduating in those courses create a gap between too much supply and less demand.
Going to Western countries and studying and working there is an option. While people get attracted to this stream because of the glamour shown in movies or serials, those who understand the field thoroughly and are passionate about the type of work will succeed in the long run. They should be ready for hard work and limited income till they establish themselves.