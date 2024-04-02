Human library series and workplace revival

The concept of a human library originated in Denmark two decades ago as a reaction to the perceptual injustice encountered by the people due to certain social stigmas or horns effect. The movement’s main objective was to make available human books (authors/people) to narrate their life experiences and psychological/physiological aberrations that they suffered in the past. The time slot for each book is approximately 30 minutes, and the readers (audience) can converse with the book and ask questions.