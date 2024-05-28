Identifying and nurturing giftedness

Nurturing giftedness yields significant rewards. Our IITs can be considered a giftedness programme, identifying and nurturing bright students (though giftedness is best identified around ages 12-13). According to a study, every IIT graduate has, on average, created 100 jobs. Additionally, 54% of the top 500 companies in India have at least one IIT alumnus on their boards. Internationally, the founders of companies like Facebook and Google, international artists like Lady Gaga, and some Nobel prize winners are products of systematic programmes for the gifted.