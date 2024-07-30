Let the children play...

What constitutes play? A key facet is that it involves any activity freely chosen by a child and done for its own sake. One child may build a tower with Lego blocks, while another may ‘cook’ for dolls using a kitchen set. Some may choose to play football or hopscotch with peers, while others may settle for a board game like Pallankuzhi or Scrabble. A group of kids may dress up as pirates and jump on a bed that serves as their make-believe ship, while another wanders in the backyard looking for caterpillars. One child may play a solitary Minecraft game offline, whereas an older teen may play it online with others.