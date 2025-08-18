<p>Udupi: The Manipal police have arrested three individuals, including two men from Kerala, for allegedly supplying ganja and LSD to engineering students and industrial workers in the Manipal region.</p><p>The crackdown began after six migrant workers from Kerala were questioned over suspected drug use. Laboratory reports confirmed that four of them — Ajeesh, Vipin, Bipin, and Akhil — had consumed ganja. The workers reportedly named Mithun as their supplier.</p><p>Acting on the information, a team led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad raided a house near Narasinge Temple Road in Herga village on the night of August 16. </p><p>Police arrested Afshin (26) of Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, and Shivanidhi Acharya (20) of Shivalli, Udupi taluk. The raid resulted in the seizure of 1.237 kg of ganja, 0.038 g of LSD strips, plastic covers, a digital weighing scale, Rs 2,000 in cash, and two mobile phones. A case was registered at the Manipal police station.</p>.6 arrested in drug bust, over 6 kg ganja seized in Bengaluru.<p>Further investigation revealed that the four workers had indeed consumed ganja, and separate consumption cases were booked against them. On August 17, PSI Akshaya Kumari led another raid at a flat in Vidyarathna Nagar, Manipal, where Maneesh (34) of Kasaragod, Kerala, was staying. Police seized 653 g of ganja, two weighing scales, a ganja crusher, Rs 3,000, and a mobile phone from the flat.</p><p>All three arrested were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Police said Afshin, a former Ayurveda college student, had earlier been booked in 2023 for selling MDMA in Manipal, while Maneesh had a prior ganja-related case in Bekal, Kerala. </p><p>Afshin reportedly targeted engineering students and migrant workers, Shivanidhi supplied drugs to college students and local youth, while Maneesh, a welder, catered mainly to industrial labourers.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar had recently ordered random tests on students and workers in industries for drug consumption. Accordingly, the random tests were conducted. </p>