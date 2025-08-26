Mental health challenges in students

<p>In my three decades of experience in higher education, I have seen generations of students walking into classrooms with dreams in their eyes and ambitions in their hearts. However, they also bury deep within their smiles and silence the constant pressure from expectations and challenges, which often lead to mental health issues.</p>.<p>Depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are the leading causes of illness and disability, followed by suicide, which is the third leading cause of death among those aged 15–29. The consequences of ignoring mental health issues in young adults extend into their adulthood, damaging both physical and psychological health and limiting opportunities for a fulfilling life.</p>.<p>In today’s competitive environment, youngsters have better opportunities and instant access to knowledge and global exposure, but also face challenges such as academic pressure, an uncertain future and constant comparison on social media. Young adults are battling:</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Performance pressure to excel in grades, secure scholarships, and achieve placements.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Experiencing an identity crisis while trying to balance personal dreams with the expectations of parental and society.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Peer pressure can cause lower self-esteem, stress and sometimes destructive behaviour.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Emotional and social isolation resulting from anxiety and depression.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Financial pressure for many, worried about education costs and supporting families.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as withdrawal or denial, often surface when the pressure becomes overwhelming.</p>.Bangalore University issues revised PhD regulations; 30% weightage for interview.<p>Many of these issues develop gradually over time, often manifesting as difficulty focusing, irritability, absenteeism or declining performance. Usually, institutions and faculty only become aware of the problem when it escalates into a crisis. According to the WHO, last year, globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experienced a mental disorder, accounting for 15% of the global disease burden in this age group.</p>.<p>Mentors, often faculty members, offer guidance and encouragement. Their support is not clinical but compassionate. Over the years, I have observed that students with empathetic mentors tend to be much more resilient. Sometimes, being heard by someone without judgment is the first step toward healing.</p>.<p>Educational institutions should do more than teach lessons and give exams. They must create environments where young adults feel supported, valued and safe to share their struggles. Some necessary steps include:</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Establish counselling centres staffed with trained professionals. These should not be merely inactive offices created for accreditations, but genuine spaces where students feel welcomed and assured of confidentiality.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Training faculty to recognise early signs of distress. All teachers should undergo training to understand mental health issues in students. They are the first point of contact to notice behavioural changes. Basic training can help guide students to appropriate support.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Establishing genuine mentorship programs by pairing students with teachers, alumni or senior students helps create a strong mentoring network that fosters a sense of belonging.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Including well-being workshops in the curriculum. Topics such as stress management, digital wellness, time management and mindfulness should be taught with the same seriousness as technical subjects.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Fighting stigma by normalising conversations about mental health. Institutions should organise talks, campaigns and peer support programs that encourage openness. Rethink policies that cause unnecessary stress, whether they involve strict attendance rules or unrealistic deadlines. Compassion is essential in supporting them.</p>