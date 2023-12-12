Parenting and teaching digital natives  

Children growing up in the digital age—digital natives—are not as naïve as parents and teachers think. Surrounded by technology and devices and flooded by social media posts and reels, the generation is growing faster than one could imagine. Being relatively naïve, children may unintentionally harm themselves by viewing unsuitable content or interacting with strangers.
With increased virtual reality usage, the challenges will only increase. Parents and academicians may find it difficult to parent and teach this advanced generation that is more intelligent and mature for their age. Here are some tips that can help parents keep track of things:
Limiting screen time: Spending too much time online disconnects children from their physical world. So, limiting online activity to certain hours is crucial. Place a limit on usage to specific times of the day, i.e. one hour after school, certain days of the week or on weekends only. Restrain kids from using their devices just before bedtime. The blue light from devices suppresses melatonin production, making it difficult for them to “turn off” their brains and fall asleep.
Restrict inappropriate sites: Children may stumble upon sites inappropriate for their age and may not realise the risks. Parents must decide which sites and apps are safe for their children and block harmful ones: Utilise Safe Search, Google Family Link and other control settings to block unsuitable content. Create guidelines around device usage, and make sure your child understands and follows them. Keep track of their browsing history.
Monitor online relationships: Social media can significantly impact children’s lives, such as influencing the friend groups they join and impacting their self-esteem and personality. Monitor with whom children are interacting or exchanging messages. Restrain your child from staying late at night on chat sites. Talk about responsible usage and setting boundaries and warn them against meeting strangers.
Digital privacy: Children today leave a significant digital footprint through online activities. Posting photos and whereabouts can make them a soft target for malicious intentions. Educate children about thoughtful digital presence, the consequences of sharing personal information and the importance of privacy settings; lay ground rules for posting photos online.
Awareness about online safety: Digital natives are extensively exposed to online risks such as cyberbullying, hacking tricks, and scams. Viewing violent and sensitive content can impact their minds and model wrong behaviours. Educate them about online safety and establish guidelines for internet usage. Encourage open communication.
Digital well-being: Constant gaming and exposure online can affect a child’s mental development and well-being. The display of addictive and obsessive behaviours is another worry. Take control of the devices or ban usage if kids rebel against rules or cross boundaries. Encourage kids to replace daytime screen time with outdoor physical activity or play.
Be the change you want to see: Follow the healthy habits you want your child to follow and use technology in healthy ways. Practise healthy technology habits, such as using devices for a limited time or switching them off during bedtime. Keep phones and other devices out of the bedrooms at night. Avoid using them during family mealtimes.
Teaching digital natives
A teacher must facilitate students’ learning through technology at school. Encouraging them to research and view infographics on various sites will help them gain a broader understanding of the topics being taught in the institute. Self-learning is the future. Children can seek guidance and advice from teachers/ mentors when needed. Here are some tips for teachers and education institutes:
A tech policy: Making students sign a tech policy is an excellent way to establish expectations for tech usage on the institute’s premises. The policy must outline guidelines and rules for device and Wi-Fi usage and consequences for non-adherence. Ensure each student reads and understands the terms and conditions of the contract.
Tech talks and seminars: Organise seminars, guest talks and other awareness programmes on the dangers and misuse of online data. Make them aware of the digital footprint they leave behind and how the information and material linked to their accounts can be misused. Educate them about online safety and privacy and clarify any questions or doubts.
Outline healthy practices: During computer lab sessions, train students in organising their digital files and information. Advise students to maintain backups of data regularly. Guide them on setting strong passwords and security management; instruct them not to provide others access to their accounts. Similarly, advise them against touching other’s devices or logging in to their accounts without permission.
(The author is a freelance writer).