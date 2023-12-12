Parenting and teaching digital natives  

Limiting screen time: Spending too much time online disconnects children from their physical world. So, limiting online activity to certain hours is crucial. Place a limit on usage to specific times of the day, i.e. one hour after school, certain days of the week or on weekends only. Restrain kids from using their devices just before bedtime. The blue light from devices suppresses melatonin production, making it difficult for them to “turn off” their brains and fall asleep.