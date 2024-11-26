Project-based learning: A game changer

<p>Learning by doing is one of the time-tested ways effective learning happens. Project-based learning is where the rubber meets the road, that is, where theoretical knowledge acquired over time can be applied in a practically relevant manner.</p>.<p>This practice has several manifestations depending on the level of the course. Just as in medicine, one needs to learn anatomy before learning to use a stethoscope to check a patient’s vitals. In every domain, learning theory precedes project-based learning.</p>.<p>The basic theoretical courses form the foundation of project-based learning. Hence, learning through projects is recommended for advanced courses. There should be a clear distinction between learning assignments and projects, where learning assignments reinforce theoretical knowledge for non-theoretical courses. Projects must then amalgamate various concepts, skills, and, optionally, outcomes, especially for courses designed based on outcome-based education (OBE).</p>.<p>Next: Should a project be implemented by an individual contributor or a group of students? There are schools of thought that support both approaches. An individual contributor learns all aspects of the project, but a group will be able to cover more breadth and depth. Realistically, this depends on the logistics of the course, i.e., the size of the class, the number of instructors and teaching assistants, the assessment plan, etc.</p>.<p>Increasingly, group-based project implementation is favoured in large classes. Group-based implementation also empowers students to gain necessary soft skills and be prepared for full-time employment, where working with different teams is inevitable. Project-based learning involves identifying a problem, sizing it, proposing a solution, implementing and assessing the solution, and potentially iterating over this process. Hence, the gravitas of the project also determines the students who will engage in such a learning process. </p>.<p>While the projects give a much-needed learning experience for the student, these are also a means of assessment for the instructor. Projects may be assessed at the group level or individually. The evaluation must consider what an individual learned from doing and what the group could integrate. Each team member's contributions should be considered for proportional credit.</p>.<p>Hence, it becomes imperative to determine the role of each individual in a project apriori and regularly for a fair assessment. From the implementation standpoint, constant monitoring of the project's progress and regular updates from the team enables the instructor to perform an effective evaluation. However, some project-based learnings help students volunteer their time as an extracurricular activity that does not involve an assessment component.</p>.<p>A single project implemented across four to five months in a full semester by a team of three to four members provides an ideal learning environment. This is particularly true when we use a real-world problem statement to implement as a student-led project; students need time to propose a solution considering the problem's vagaries and uncertainties and perform timely course corrections.</p>.<p>The logistics of such project-based assessments must always set the students up to win. Running such a project for an entire academic year is reasonable if the implementation involves identifying or sizing up the problem statement.</p>.<p><strong>Real-world problems</strong></p><p>Projects based on real-world problems come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, when a faculty member shares a problem statement from his/her active research as a problem statement, students can plan solutions from the get-go. At times, problem statements come from external agencies, e.g., non-governmental organisations (NGOs), industry, etc., where the complexities and benefits have far-reaching implications.</p>.<p>Some projects are implemented through professional communities. For such projects, more people are involved than just university personnel. In a few cases involving assessments that affect students’ grades, the onus lies with the instructors to ensure work meant for assessment is called out clearly and unambiguously in the interest of student performance.</p>.<p>Projects based on real-world problems give students a sense of academic achievement and social fulfilment as contributing citizens. This is different from activism. For instance, environmental activism involves students spreading awareness on pressing issues, but project-based learning in the environment sector would include local lake restoration, afforestation projects, etc. This is a promising way for students to contribute to the real world while still learning the ropes.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an associate professor at the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) at a Bengaluru-based institution)</em></p>