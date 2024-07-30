Raising the standards of our schools

Gone are the days when old and depleted structures served as houses for teaching and learning. Today, new and advanced infrastructure defines our educational institutions. An establishment aimed at education needs to advance beyond its four walls. A school's infrastructure will only serve its purpose when its standards are raised to blend well with society.
Just imagine sailing a boat: helping with navigation isn't possible by standing on the dock; one must be on the boat with the crew. Similarly, improved school infrastructure is nothing unless its standards are raised to align with societal demands and the vision of the Idea of India. Beyond the static syllabus of past and present, we must focus on the ever-changing conditions of society. Without this in view, the relevance of the school diminishes. Raising standards means creating a sync between what happens inside the school and the realities outside.
The education imparted to students at the school level should vibrantly represent the country's needs. As students advance in grades, they should clearly understand what the country requires and where they can best contribute. This growing awareness of the country and countrymen will surely enhance students’ sense of contribution.
What is needed is not just directives for students to become professionals. The growing demands must be explained in a way that inspires our students to dream big and contribute to the country's progress and development. There are many fronts to focus on, but a strong sense of belongingness is the need of the hour. Otherwise, students graduating from technical fields like engineering or medicine may opt for civil services, leaving their expertise and talents underutilized, as we are witnessing today.
Nurturing the young generation
We need to inspire our youngsters to dream of becoming great teachers who can prepare excellent future generations. As we witness a dearth of talent in the field of education, this shift will have a remarkable impact on our social fabric. Unarguably, the teachers shape future generations and help the nation achieve its goals.
A sense of belonging will encourage our students to serve society. For instance, a doctor might choose to work in a primary health centre in a village rather than in a multi-speciality hospital with a handsome salary. The shortage of certified doctors in rural areas, where a large portion of the population resides, is primarily because our students lack the inner urge to serve people and prioritize their well-being over personal interests.
After Sir C.V. Raman won the Nobel Prize in 1930, no other Indian-born Indian scientist has received a Nobel Prize in science. Even though millions of doctors, engineers and other professionals are produced each year, we have yet to see these graduates emerge as scientific geniuses. If our classrooms can instil a passion for realizing dreams and promote innovation, India will undoubtedly secure that coveted prize in the future.
Contributing to a plural society
In a democratic and secular nation like ours, we need to transform our passion for unity in diversity into measurable action. Our country’s progress depends on effectively utilizing its human capital. While we often view conflicts as being between different communities, the world perceives these as internal issues among Indians. For sustainable development, it is crucial to emphasise cooperation and its dynamics to our younger generation.
We should relate our students to the basic secular and democratic fabric of our country and make them understand that the country heavily relies on the proper utilization of the skills and potential of every citizen. If not, even in small classrooms, students are made to occupy their seats based on their religion.
Raising the school's standards by aligning them with what India truly needs will go far beyond the usual notions of career counselling. In that case, the school infrastructure will justify its existence with all its values and potential. Not only will teaching and learning occur in its classrooms, but a vibrant passion for shaping an emerging India will also flourish.