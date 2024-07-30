Raising the standards of our schools

Just imagine sailing a boat: helping with navigation isn't possible by standing on the dock; one must be on the boat with the crew. Similarly, improved school infrastructure is nothing unless its standards are raised to align with societal demands and the vision of the Idea of India. Beyond the static syllabus of past and present, we must focus on the ever-changing conditions of society. Without this in view, the relevance of the school diminishes. Raising standards means creating a sync between what happens inside the school and the realities outside.