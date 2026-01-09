Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

SSC calendar 2026-27: Tentative schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and other major exams is out

Candidates now have an indication of dates, which would help them organise their preparation strategy far in advance.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 07:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsEducationSSCexaminationsssc exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us