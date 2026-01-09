<p>The official exam schedule for the 2026–2027 recruitment cycle has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). For lakhs of candidates preparing for positions in the central government, this is a significant update. For the major SSC exams, including CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub, Inspector, and GD Constable, the calendar provides a tentative timetable </p><p>Thanks to the SSC for sharing the tentative schedule of examinations for the year 2026-2027 early in the year. Candidates now have an indication of dates, which would help them organise their preparation strategy far in advance.</p><p><strong>Check details below</strong></p>.Maths question paper of II PU prep exams allegedly leaked in Tumakuru.<p>The notice posted this January suggested that the advertisements for these exams would be out in March for most exams, that is when the aspiring learners would have to submit their applications. The last date to complete the process is believed to be falling in April or later. As per the document, the exams are tentatively scheduled between May to next March across papers for SSA/UDC Grade Limited; Junior (Civil, Engineer Mechanical & Electrical) Examination 2026, Stenographer Grade 'C' 'D' Examination, 2026, and many more. </p>