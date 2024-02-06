The mindful teacher

Ever conscious of not perpetuating a hierarchical structure within her classroom, Pratima is not shy about sharing her foibles and vulnerabilities with her students. When giving out test papers with low grades, she makes it a point to mention how she, too, wasn’t a whiz at Maths in her student days but still tried to enjoy the subject. When students do poorly, Pratima ensures she instils hope instead of berating them. At every instance, she weighs the potential impact of her words on her students before uttering them.