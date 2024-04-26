Twins score identical marks in Andhra Pradesh SSC board exams

Sheikh Altaf and Sheikh Asif are identical twins from the Kanigiri mandal in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh but they don’t just look alike – they also scored identical marks in exams as well.
The identical twins were in for a surprise when their AP SSC Board Examinations results were announced recently as both scored identical marks, a Network 18 said.
Born to Sheikh Sharif Basha and Sheikh Akthar in Kanigiri, the duo were recognised as the best students in the school BR Oxford High School, the report said. Both the brothers scored an identical score of 574 out of 600 in the exam, the report said.
"We made this achievement with the tremendous support and encouragement from our parents and our school teachers. While we aimed for good marks in the exams, we never imagined achieving identical scores in the SSC Board exams, a first for us. We feel that it’s one of the most memorable and happiest moments in our lives," the duo told Network 18.
About AP SSC Board Examinations
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced its Class 10th results on April 22.
Over 6.3 lakh students appeared for the exams according to data released by the AP Board. Girls have outperformed boys in exams as the overall pass percentage of girls was 4.85 per cent higher than the boys.
While 69.26 per cent students have secured first division, 11.87 percent students got the in second division and 5.6% students have secured the third division.
With 96.37 per cent, Parvathipuram Manyam district was the top district in the state while Kurnol district stood last with 62.47 per cent.
