Twins score identical marks in Andhra Pradesh SSC board exams

Sheikh Altaf and Sheikh Asif are identical twins from the Kanigiri mandal in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh but they don’t just look alike – they also scored identical marks in exams as well.

The identical twins were in for a surprise when their AP SSC Board Examinations results were announced recently as both scored identical marks, a Network 18 report said.

Born to Sheikh Sharif Basha and Sheikh Akthar in Kanigiri, the duo were recognised as the best students in the school BR Oxford High School, the report said. Both the brothers scored an identical score of 574 out of 600 in the exam, the report said.

"We made this achievement with the tremendous support and encouragement from our parents and our school teachers. While we aimed for good marks in the exams, we never imagined achieving identical scores in the SSC Board exams, a first for us. We feel that it’s one of the most memorable and happiest moments in our lives," the duo told Network 18.