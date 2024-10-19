Home
UPSC postpones Engineering Services Exam-2025 after change in railways officers recruitment scheme

As per the UPSC's annual programme of examination, 2025, the notification for the ESE-2025 was issued on September 18, 2024, with the last date of receipt of applications being October 8, 2024.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 21:01 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 21:01 IST
India NewsEducationUPSC

