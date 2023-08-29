Where children learn to love

In his bestselling book Emotional Intelligence, Daniel Goleman outlines various facets of emotional intelligence that schools may incorporate to become safe and secure learning spaces. The first, self-awareness, refers to knowing and understanding your own thoughts, feelings and bodily sensations. Though we may dismiss this skill as a no-brainer, we must realise that emotions often operate at a subconscious level. We may be influenced by feelings we aren’t even aware of. We may harbour biases that impact our behaviour and interactions. Just like emotions, prejudices may also operate at implicit levels.