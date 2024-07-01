Home
World University Rankings 2024: Top 10 universities worldwide

Here's a look at the top 10 educational institutions in the world in 2024 according to the Times Higher Education (THE), a British magazine reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 07:31 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 07:31 IST

One of the prestigious education varsities in the World, the University of Oxford in the UK has retained its position as the world's top university for the eighth consecutive year.

Credit: Instagram/@oxford_uni

Stanford University is renowned for its excellence in entrepreneurship &amp; innovation and has secured the second position on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@stanford

One of United States' premier educational institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ranks third on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@mit

Fourth spot was taken by Harvard University in US, one of the world's oldest surviving educational institutions.

Credit: Instagram/@harvard

The second-oldest university in the English-speaking world, University of Cambridge, was adjudged as the fifth-best education institution in the world according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@cambridgeuniversity

Princeton University in the United States ranks sixth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@princeton

Seventh position was taken by California Institute of Technology. The varsity is famous for its strengths in science and engineering.

Credit: Instagram/@caltechedu

The iconic Imperial College London stood eighth on the list. The college specialises in science, engineering, medicine and business.

Credit: Instagram/@imperialcollege

University of California secured the ninth spot on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@uofcalifornia

One of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the United States, Yale University, rounds off the top ten list of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@imperialcollege

