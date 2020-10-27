Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: Current Bihar govt has deviated from its path, says Sonia Gandhi
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: Current Bihar govt has deviated from its path, says Sonia Gandhi
updated: Oct 27 2020, 10:07 ist
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly poll is set to begin tomorrow. Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav and incumbent CM Nitish Kumar addressed separate rallies in the state. An opinion poll predicted the return of NDA to power in the state.
They never met people of Bihar at their residence, let alone them offering a glass of water to anyone. There's no question of RJD forming govt as NDA will form govt with 2/3rd majority & Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM: Nityanand Rai, MoS Home on Tejashwi Yadav - ANI
There's quality, talent, strength & power of constructing in Bihar's hands. But unemployment, migration, inflation, starvation gave them tears & blisters. Words that can't be said have to be said with tears. Govts can't be formed on basis of fear & crime: Sonia Gandhi - ANI
More than Rahul, Congress needs Tejashwi to shore up its numbers
Posing a serious challenge to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, under whom he served as his deputy in 2015-17, Tejashwi now has an additional responsibility to shore up the numbers of Congress too, if he wants to come to power.
High on power & its ego, current Bihar govt has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious & youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan & it is the call of Bihar: Congress President Sonia Gandhi - ANI
