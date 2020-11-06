Bihar Election 2020 live updates: Nitish seeking mercy, Chidamabaram takes a dig at his 'last election' remark

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting. The senior Congress leader also alleged that the "last election" ploy was a "plea for mercy" due to Kumar's non-performance. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday had said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. Campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on Thursday evening. Stay tuned for live updates.
Crucial third phase to decide whether Bihar is heading for a photo-finish
With polling in 165 seats, out of 243 constituencies, over in the first two phases, all eyes are on the third and last phase of election for the remaining 78 seats. It is this phase of voting, slated for November 7, which may tilt the balance in favour of either of the two alliances – one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by his rival Tejashwi Yadav.
Rahul Gandhi promises 'Naya Bihar' ahead of final-phase polling
Ahead of the last phase of assembly elections in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised on Thursday that a grand-alliance government will create "Naya Bihar" by bringing in industry, ensuring employment, waiving farm loans, reducing electricity tariff by half, and providing free education and justice to girls.
'Last election' appeal means Nitish Kumar is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting.
The NDA's chief ministerial candidate was addressing a rally at Dhamdaha in Purnea district. Campaigning for the last of the three-phase election ended on Thursday. "Today is the last day of the campaign. Polling will take place the day after tomorrow. This is my last election (ye mera antim chunav hai). All is well that ends well (ant bhala to sab bhala)," said Kumar.
On the last day of campaigning for the third phase of the Bihar polls, Nitish Kumar stunned his audience with his remark that the assembly elections underway in the state were his last.
