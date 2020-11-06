Bihar Election 2020 live updates: Nitish seeking mercy, Chidamabaram takes a dig at his 'last election' remark

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday claimed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has conceded defeat by declaring the ongoing state assembly polls as the last election he is contesting. The senior Congress leader also alleged that the "last election" ploy was a "plea for mercy" due to Kumar's non-performance. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday had said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. Campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on Thursday evening. Stay tuned for live updates.