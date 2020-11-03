Bihar Election 2020 voting phase 2 live updates: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote; Public wants a change, says Tej Pratap

Polling is underway for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts today. The candidates, whose fates will be sealed today, include RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. Stay tuned for live updates.