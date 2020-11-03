Bihar Election 2020 voting phase 2 live updates: CM Nitish Kumar casts his vote; Public wants a change, says Tej Pratap

Polling is underway for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts today. The candidates, whose fates will be sealed today, include RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. Stay tuned for live updates.
The polling percentage stood at 8.05% in the second phase of Bihar elections 2020 till 9 am, according to Chief Electoral Officer(CEO).
A local at the polling booth says, "We've been waiting for our turn to cast our vote, but Sushil ji just came, cast his vote andleft. He's a VVIP.”
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav who is contesting from the Hasanpur seat in the Bihar assembly elections, says, "The public wants a change in Bihar. I appeal to people to cast their vote."
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan after casting his vote in Patna on Tuesday. Credit: Special Arrangement
A girl arrived at a polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the second phase of Bihar elections.
I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask, saysDeputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote.
Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1,463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.
All eyes on phase 2 of Bihar Assembly polls as NDA faces tough race against Mahagathbandhan
All eyes will be on the second phase of polling on November 3 when voting in 94 Assembly constituencies in Bihar will begin on Tuesday morning. With ground reports suggesting that the Mahagathbandhan had a slight edge during the first phase of poll in which voting took place in 71 constituencies in Magadh and Shahabad region on October 28, the NDA will have to perform better than expected for the Tuesday poll if it wants to remain in the race.
She is already taking an active part in the campaign for her father Chandrika Roy in Parsa, which he has represented a number of times and is seeking to retain on a JD(U) ticket this time.
There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap’s bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya as its trump card.
Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali.
The BJP has retained its trust in Satish Kumar, hoping that the giant killer will be able to do a repeat of 2010 when, like this time, JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was with the NDA.
The 31-year-old is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district which he had wrested back for his party from the BJP’s Satish Kumar in 2015. The BJP leader had defeated Yadav’s mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, in 2010.
Notable among the candidates is the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate, who has been aggressively trying to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Nitish Kumar government.
Voting will take place on November 3 in 94 assembly segments, more than a third of the 243-strong assembly spread across 17 districts, all of which but three -- Patna, Bhagalpur and Nalanda -- are situated north of the Ganges.
Good morning readers, the stage is set for the second and, arguably, the most crucial of the three phases of Bihar assembly elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,500 candidates on Tuesday. Stay tuned for live updates.