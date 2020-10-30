Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Modi govt gave special priority to Bihar, says Anurag Thakur

In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election with 55.69% of the nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters having exercised their franchise on Wednesday. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressed rallies in 4 constituencies. It's a twin challenge for the JD(U) president -- retaining power in Bihar and keeping his party's top position within the ruling alliance -- but a sense of uneasiness seems to be creeping in, including in his home district Nalanda.
Modi govt gave special priority to Bihar by doubling funds compared to UPA: Anurag Thakur
The Modi government has given special priority to Bihar by giving double funds and assistance compared to the UPA's tenure reflecting commitment towards transforming the state, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said.
To accelerate growth of the state, the Modi government, during 2014-2019, provided Bihar double the amount totalling Rs 1,09,642 crore as compared to Rs 50,008 crore during the UPA 2009-14 through grants-in-aid, he said.