<p>Dhaka police on Wednesday stopped a large group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission. </p><p>Anti-Indian slogans were heard during the protest which contained the banner of 'July Oikya' (July Unity). The protesters demanded the deportation of deposed prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sheikh%20hasina">Sheikh Hasina</a> and others who fled the country during and after the July uprising last year.</p><p>"On Wednesday afternoon, police intercepted the procession, which started from the Rampura Bridge, in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, where the diplomatic mission is located," a police spokesman said as quoted by <em>PTI</em>.</p>.India closes visa application centre in Bangladesh capital due to security situation.<p>Further, vehicular movement on the main road along the diplomatic enclave housing most foreign embassies remained suspended for hours, he said.</p><p>Police erected barricades as the protesters marched towards the High Commission. While they broke through the barrier, they faced a stronger blockade where the protesters started chanting slogans against India and demanded the extradition of Hasina.</p><p>“We are not frightened and we will not attack the Indian High Commission...But if anyone tries to maintain hegemonic control over Bangladesh, they will not be spared,” a protester was quoted as saying by the private UNB news agency.</p><p>Protesters also alleged that "conspiracies" are being hatched by “Indian proxy political parties, media and government officials” against Bangladesh.</p><p>Dhaka police’s deputy commissioner Nur-e-Alam Siddique said their units from different areas were called out to strengthen the security of the diplomatic enclave.</p><p>According to Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the march was led by Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Social Welfare Secretary AB Zubair.</p><p>Following police action, the demonstrators sat on the road in front of Hossain Market in North Badda, chanting slogans such as ‘Delhi or Dhaka, Dhaka is Dhaka’ and ‘My brother Hadi - why did Hadi have to die?’ the newspaper said.</p>.'Reject the false narrative': India summons Bangladesh envoy, conveys concerns over security of its Dhaka mission.<p>The 'July Unity', a front of several organisations associated with the July Uprising, ended its march at around 5 pm, Prothom Alo reported.</p><p>Meanwhile, India has raised concerns over the security situation around its mission in the Bangladeshi capital. </p><p>Earlier, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka closed its office in view of the current security situation.</p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah in New Delhi to convey concern over certain "extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation" around the Indian mission in Dhaka.</p><p>India also expressed its serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh and reiterated its call for holding free, fair and credible parliamentary elections.</p><p>"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations,” it said.</p><p>Hours later, Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain said Dhaka does not seek “advice” from its neighbours on how elections should be held.</p><p>Bangladesh is scheduled for general elections on February 12, the first one after Hasina's ouster.</p><p>Hossain said India remained silent when “farcical elections” were held during Hasina’s regime. “Now, we are moving towards a good election, and suddenly advice is being offered. I find this completely unacceptable,” he said.</p><p>Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a violent student-led protest, dubbed 'July Uprising', ending her party Awami League's regime on August 5, 2024.</p><p>A special tribunal of Bangladesh last month handed down the death penalty to Hasina for "her role in a deadly crackdown" on the protests last year. She is currently in India.</p>