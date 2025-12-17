Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Apply Calcutta HC guidelines in child custody cases: Karnataka High court

The bench was hearing the Suo Motu PIL registered in 2023 relating to framing of appropriate guidelines in child custody cases.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:01 IST
Bengaluru newscalcutta high courtcustody battleKarnataka High Cort

Follow us on :

Follow Us