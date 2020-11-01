Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Highest voter turnout in 1st phase, proved pundits wrong, says PM Modi

The battle in Bihar is heating up with the campaigning for the second phase ending on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four back-to-back rallies on Sunday, starting with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. This will be Modi's third election tour of Bihar. Stay tuned for more updates.
PM Modi begins address in Chhapra
I have never seen such abig crowd this early in the morning. Some thought because of the coronavirus, people wouldn't come to vote. But people of Bihar have proven them wrong by coming out to vote in huge numbers.
Tejashwi Yadav has 11 questions to PM ahead of Modi's rallies
As PM Modi gears up to hold four rallies today as second phase of campaigning ends, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Facebook and asked 11 questions to PM on various developmental issues plaguing Bihar.
In the list of questions, Tejashwi raised various issues pertaining to the lack ofdevelopment in Bihar, including issues like unemployment, migration, and poverty.
Citing Niti Aayog reports, RJD leader asked why was Bihar lagging behind in the country in terms of "health and education."
"Prime Minister, tell me why one of the poorest states in the country is spending less than 2 per cent of the total budget on malnutrition and starvation in Bihar? Why is there malnutrition and starvation in Bihar even after NDA government (has been ruling) for 15 years?" he wrote in one of the questions.
From ‘No Modi show’ to ‘only Modi show’, BJP has meticulously cut Nitish Kumar down to size
“I am winding up my speech fast as I am sure, you all have come here to listen to ‘Aadarniya’ (Respected) Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said a sheepish Nitish Kumar, with folded hands, during a recent PM’s poll campaign.
Now compare this ‘desperation’ of Nitish with his 2010 Assembly poll ‘diktat’ wherein he reportedly told the BJP patriarch LK Advani that Narendra Modi need not come to Bihar at all for the election campaign, as “when we have our home-grown Sushil Modi, why should we have another Modi from another State?”
Read more here
EC show causes 104 candidates for not publishing their criminal records
The EC has showcaused 104 candidates who were in the fray in the first phase of polling for the assembly in Bihar for their failure to publish/broadcast even for once their criminal records in newspapers and electronic media, state chief electoral officer said.
As per the Supreme Court order and Election Commission guideline a poll contestant is required to publish/broadcast information about their criminal antecedents, convicted or pending, thrice in newspapers and electronic media during campaigning,
"People of Bihar are confident that PM Modi will only talk about issues related to Bihar," says Tejaswi Yadav
Re-release of Modi biopic does not attract poll code: EC
The "re-release" of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not attract provisions of the model code of conduct, the Election Commission has concluded.
Responding to a recent complaint by a private citizen that the reported release of the biopic in cinema halls during the Bihar assembly polls was in violation of the poll code, the poll panel concluded "re-release" did not attract provisions of the model code in this matter, sources said on Saturday.
They pointed out that the biopic had already been released in May last year.