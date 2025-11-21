<p>Bengaluru: To strengthen Indo-German cooperation in healthcare sector, the government has set up a new Telc (The European Language Certificate) German language exam centre at Karnataka German Technical Training Institute (KGTTI) here.</p>.<p>Inaugurating the centre on Thursday, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the programme would help healthcare and nursing professionals to meet linguistic standards essential for employment in Germany.</p>.<p>The minister said B2-level German proficiency was mandatory for registered nurses and the centre would help such candidates.</p>.<p>According to information furnished by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, the centre will play a key role in ensuring ethical, transparent and efficient recruitment of international healthcare workers. Telc exams are aligned with Common European Framework of Reference for Languages providing globally recognised certification for study, work and residence in Germany.</p>